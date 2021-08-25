The Sun Prairie high school boy’s soccer team kicked off its season with a 0-0 draw at Waunakee Tuesday night. The game was nearly postponed due to lightning strikes, but a 45 minute delay allowed the weather ample time to clear up. The rainbow that opened up above the pitch just before play began was beautiful. While things got sloppy for Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim and his players at times, the Cardinals did enough to avoid the loss.
“It’s the first game,” Kim said. “Waunakee is a great team, they qualified for state last year. They move the ball around well. It was a good first game. I’m very proud of the kids. We knocked the ball around well and had good possession.”
On offense, it was obvious that this was the first game of the season for both teams. Team chemistry just simply hadn’t been established yet for either squad. Passes sailed past intended targets and onto the feet of the opposition. This negative trend stuck out more for the Cardinals as they dominated time of possession in the first half but couldn’t put together anything of substance.
While both offenses floundered early in the game, the defenses for both Sun Prairie and Waunakee locked up. There were some beautiful slide tackles performed in this game, most notably by senior defensive captain Nathan Parrish. Parrish led the way as the Cardinals’ defense clamped up on the Warriors. Waunakee could hardly push towards Sun Prairie’s goal but, when attempts were made, they were cleaned up quickly.
Around the 30 minute mark of the first half, both offenses started to wake up. Sun Prairie had a few nice cross attempts that were ultimately cleared out, but it was at least a sign of life. Waunakee managed to fire some shots off themselves. One trickled just to the right of the goal while another was dribbled weakly to Sun Prairie keeper Ian Nelson for an easy cleanup. Both teams entered the half scoreless but showing signs of life.
All offensive momentum produced in the waning moments of the first half was dashed by the break halftime provided. Sun Prairie continued to dominate possession, but unforced errors broke apart approaches before they even had a chance to get going. The Cardinals played with their food for about the first 20 minutes of the second half before something finally clicked.
It started with a solo run at the goal by senior captain Gabe Voung. He would lose the ball eventually in a swarm of Warrior defenders, but the inspired try at a goal sparked something in the rest of his teammates. Sun Prairie kept up the pressure, crossing pass after pass into the box to give the Cardinals a shot at finding the back of the net. Despite the onslaught, Waunakee stayed strong, turning away some legitimately solid attempts.
Perhaps inspired by Sun Prairie’s newfound offensive urgency, Waunakee decided to pick up the pace as well. Waunakee senior Calvin Rahn scorched a shot attempt that just barely sailed over the crossbar. Sun Prairie continued to dominate possession, but the Warriors made the most of what they could muster offensively.
Sun Prairie had two great chances at goals in the last ten minutes. First, junior Riley Stevens took a pass off the chest inside the box and turned to fire. Whether he overthought the shot or was shocked at how clean of a look it was, he hesitated before kicking. This extra second of time allowed a Waunakee defender to slide in front of the ball, saving what looked to be an easy Sun Prairie score.
About four minutes later, with the game winding down, Sun Prairie sailed a pass into the box again. It came in high, so senior Nathan Voung went for the header. He had a step of separation on the next closest defender, so it was just him and the goalie. The pass was just too high, the header bounced up instead of forward and the chance was lost.
A penalty just outside the box gave Waunakee’s Cole Kettner one shot at the goal in the final minutes of the game. Sun Prairie’s wall held firm as the kick ricocheted off of one of the player’s shins. It was a close call, but Sun Prairie clung to the draw. Coach Tok knows his team is capable of much more, they just need better conditioning.
“We got tired,” Tok said. “We found ourselves chasing. When you get tired, your decision making kind of gets cloudy, so we made some mistakes. We were lucky. They had some great chances, we were lucky we didn’t give up that penalty kick. It was a really tight game.”
It may be hard to establish that conditioning before the next game, however. It’s a quick turnaround for the Cardinals as they have their home opener Thursday, Aug. 26 against Monona Grove. This will be Monona Grove’s first game of the season, so perhaps the Cardinals will benefit from an 80-minute advantage in gametime this season. The Monona Grove game is the first of a 4-game home stretch for the Cardinals, which should serve as a great opportunity to establish themselves and settle into some solid team chemistry.