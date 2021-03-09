This year, Sun Prairie’s Bopasoreya “Bopa” Quintana stood on top of the podium.
The 15-year-old sophomore participated in the 2021 WWF Women’s High School Folkstyle Championships at the Thunderdome in Oconomowoc in February, and when the day was over she stood atop the podium after going 4-0 in the High School Womens’ 10 weight class.
“I was really proud,” she said. “I really wanted to win because of what happened a year ago, when I felt like I was at a disadvantage.”
Quintana finished fourth at 106 pounds at the 2020 Folkstyle Championships, but she just missed competing in the suitable 99-pounds class by just a few ounces.
“I was originally supposed to wrestle in the weight class under 106, but I weighed in at 99.2 pounds,” recalled Quintana. “I was probably the lightest one in that weight class and I still managed to be on the podium.”
Quintana began wrestling in sixth grade, but really didn’t get into tournament competition until a few years later.
“I started wrestling outside in eighth grade and high school,” Quintana said.
Quintana began tournament wrestling in 2016 where she earned a third-place finish in the Rio Youth Tournament. Her first tournament title occurred in 2017 when she 5th-6th grade 70-72-pound weight class at the Wisconsin Dells Tournament, and would go on to win 17 more tournament titles, including the state title on Feb. 21.
Quintana opened the state tournament with a 7-4 decision over Sophie Wagner of Princeton Tigersharks, before pinning Independence-Gilmanton’s Gracie Rombalski in 34 seconds in the quarterfinals and A.J. Pennington of Fox Valley Elite in :53 to reach the title match.
She faced Josie Stachowski of Ringers Wrestling-Mukwonago and earned a hard-fought 4-1 decision for the title.
Quintana won the WWF Kids Folkstyle State Championships Girls Born 2 weight class in March of 2019, and first-place finishes followed that May when she claimed the Girls Grade title at the WWF Freestyle State Championships, and the Girls Kids F crown during the 2019 Northern Plains Regional Freestyle.
Quintana continued to wrestle during the pandemic, placing in the top 5 in the WWF Women’s High School Folkstyle (4th place), USA Girls Preseason Folkstyle Nationals (3rd), Christmas Sparty FREESTYLE Individual (3rd), and 2020 TOA — Holiday High School Classic (1st) last December.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited the Sun Prairie High School team to just one regular-season dual and WIAA regional and sectional competition, which Quintana did not participate in.
“I really wanted to wrestler for Sun Prairie, but because of COVID I wanted to be safe and do outside tournaments instead,” said Quintana.
Last summer the WIAA approved the addition of a girls division to the State Tournament Series, beginning in 2021-22. Girls and boys will be permitted to wrestle each other during the regular season, but the Tournament Series will be gender exclusive.
“That’s awesome,” said Quintana of learning the news. “I think it will make things equal for the girls; boys tend to be stronger, so it would be good. I’m strong enough to wrestle a boy, so it really doesn’t matter to me if I’m wrestling a boy or a girl, it’s just all about the skill level.”
Quintana is now preparing for the national tournament later this month in Iowa.
