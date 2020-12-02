Sun Prairie senior Brooke Crosby has made a verbal commitment to the UW-Milwaukee women’s track and field progrm.
Crosby is a three-time Big Eight Conference champion, winning titles in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles along with being a member of the 4x400 conference champion relay team.
She has also qualified for the WIAA State Track & Field Meet. As a freshman, Crosby placed 11th in the 100-meter hurdles; as a sophomore, she finished seventh in the 100 and 11th in the 300 hurdles, and was part of the 4x400 relay team that also placed 11th.
Crosby holds the SPHS record in the 300 low hurdles with a time of 45.89 seconds.
