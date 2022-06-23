The Sun Prairie boys golf team had an impressive 2022 season. After a strong performance in the regular season, the Cardinals played well enough in WIAA regionals to punch a ticket to sectionals. While the season ended there by a slim margin, the year was a resounding success as the boys upped their game throughout the year.
Perhaps more impressive than their work on the links was their work in the classroom.
Half of Sun Prairie’s varsity participants this season performed well enough to catch the eye of the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW). Juniors Tyler Schick, Alex Oherlein, and Aidan O’Gara all met the necessary requirements to be honored as academic all-state athletes.
In order to qualify for the recognition, student athletes must be recommended by a GCAW affiliated coach, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25, participate in at least 75% of the team’s varsity matches, and be a sophomore, junior, or senior. In total, 401 golfers from 121 high schools across the state were honored in 2022.
Schick, Oherlein, and O’Gara put in the work to balance an impressive performance in the classroom with a strong season on the golf course. Tackling both at the same time and doing so with this level of success is worthy of the praise and recognition they’ve received from the state.