Sun Prairie’s football team got a chance to stretch its legs Friday, August 13 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium by hosting a quad scrimmage. The Cardinals were joined by Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton Friday morning to kick the rust off with some live contact.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said. “You always want to see how the kids fly off the football, how they react to things. We don’t gameplan or practice for a scrimmage. We are just looking to see if we can be physical, if we can be fast, and if we can do things the Sun Prairie way.”
The four teams shared the field simultaneously, splitting it down the middle. Grafton and Kettle Moraine started on the north half while Sun Prairie and Stoughton squared off on the south half. The teams would periodically rotate from offense to defense, from opponent to opponent for the next hour and a half. From the jump, the Cardinals were impressive. Junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski lofted a touchdown down the seam on the first play of the day. He also threw a touchdown on the following possession.
The offense looked crisp for the Cardinals, competition and intensity levels taken into account. While this didn’t have the same juice or pressure as a game that counts, there was still plenty to be happy about for Sun Prairie fans. Senior receiver and Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga was impossible to miss. The 6’5”, 225 lbs. weapon regularly outclassed corners from all three opposing squads, performing some aerial acrobatics to snag passes. The offensive line held consistent contain and the running game never went backwards and even had some explosive plays as the day went on.
“Jerry threw the ball really well,” Coach Kaminski said. “All of the receivers did a good job with their routes and catching the ball. Our pass protection was pretty good. Ran the ball fairly well, I’d like to see us do a little better in that area. But the passing game was exceptional.”
Defensively, the Cardinals rolled out a 3-man front against all three teams. The defense will have multiple looks out of the 3-5 base package defensive coordinator Tim Bass has implemented. Throughout the day, one of the outside linebackers would roll up to switch to a strong side 4-man front. This flexibility to change fronts at the snap of Bass’ fingers will give opposing offensive coordinators headaches all season.
The Cardinals flashed some blitz packages, primarily coming from inside linebackers, getting home with outstanding success rates. The secondary was impressive as well, opposing receivers from all three squads struggled to find space against the experienced and athletic Cardinals. It was obvious Sun Prairie’s defense was the most talented on the field Friday. In all, it was an impressive outing on both sides of the ball.
“I thought we did some very good things but, like any scrimmage, we have things we have to correct. We’ll get on that. The biggest thing was getting out healthy. The main goal was to get our work in without any injuries so we can go for next week. Thankfully, we did that.”
Sun Prairie will truly be put to the test this week. The Cardinals travel up to Hudson High School to kick off the regular season. Located about three and a half hours to the northwest on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, the Cardinals will leave Thursday afternoon and stay overnight for the Friday game at 7 p.m. CDT. The following week, Sun Prairie has its home opener against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.