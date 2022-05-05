The Sun Prairie softball team was ranked the No. 2 team in the state of Wisconsin in this week's Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) poll, and it should come as no surprise. The Cardinals have ripped through the early portion of their schedule, remaining a perfect 14-0 in the state of Wisconsin. This week, they've further proved themselves with two more massive Big Eight conference wins.
The Cardinals kicked off the week with a trip down to Janesville to take on Parker on Monday, May 2. Neither the long drive nor the nasty weather could slow down Sun Prairie's offense. After a bit of a slow start, the Cardinals ripped off six runs in the top of the fourth inning to propel them to an eventual 10-0 victory in five innings.
Sophomore phenom Tayler Baker was on the mound for Sun Prairie, which always means trouble for the opponent. Baker turned in complete game, allowing just two hits in her five innings of work. She walked two and struck out nine to get the win.
Offensively, the Cardinals got a stellar day out of the Royle twins. Isabel went 2-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. Sophia also brought around two RBIs with a single in the fourth inning and stole a base herself. Leadoff batter Chloe Knoernschild also had a strong day at the plate, going 3-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Sun Prairie showed no signs of slowing down when it took another road trip, this time to Madison East, on Wednesday, May 4. The Purgolders managed to make the game last seven innings, but Sun Prairie was the unquestioned victor by a score of 14-1.
Sophomore McKenna Gross got the start on the mound for Sun Prairie and was excellent. East's one run was unearned as she allowed five hits, no walks, and struck out seven in her seven innings of work.
The Cardinals found themselves in unfamiliar territory, though, as that one run came in the bottom of the first inning. Sun Prairie's bats took a second to heat up, so it trailed all the way through the third inning. In the fourth, however, the Cardinals woke up.
With two runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth, Sun Prairie was off and running. Any hopes of a East comeback were dashed in the top of the seventh as the Cardinals put together their best inning of the day, pushing five runs across home plate.
Senior Kennedy Schaefer was the star of the show with the bat in her hands. She drove in a whopping five RBis thanks to a double, a sacrifice fly, and a well-hit ball that East's shortstop couldn't handle.
Sun Prairie also got a great performance from junior Kenzie Longley. She went 2-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs. She used some wise base running to steal a base and come around to score twice.
Isabel Royle was a mid-game substitution at center field, and the move proved to be a wise one. She went 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs thanks to a single and an error. She came around to score both times she reached base, as well.
The batting/running duo of junior Vanessa Veith and freshman Luci Moreno proved to be a productive one, as well. Veith was the model of consistency, going 3-4 at the plate with a double. As the catcher, Moreno filled in as her courtesy runner every time she reached base safely. Moreno flexed her base running prowess, coming around to score all three times.
The pair of wins has the Cardinals at a sparkling 14-0 record on the year as well as a 13-0 record in the Big Eight, well ahead of Middleton in 2nd with a 7-2 mark.
The Cardinals have one more conference road trip to tackle this week. They'll travel to Janesville once again, this time to take on Craig on Thursday, May 5. This weekend brings a unique opportunity as Sun Prairie will host a quad with Tomah, Oak Creek, and Menomonee Falls. An infusion of new challengers should be a good test for Sun Prairie.
Big Eight softball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Wednesday, May 4.
1. Sun Prairie, 13-0 (14-0)
2. Middleton, 7-2 (8-6)
3. Madison Memorial, 6-2 (7-3)
T4. Verona, 5-3 (8-3)
T4. Janesville Parker, 5-3 (6-3)
6. Janesville Craig, 4-4 (5-8)
7. Beloit Memorial, 3-3 (3-3)
8. Madison East, 3-8 (3-8)
9. Madison West, 1-11 (1-11)
10. La Follette, 0-11 (0-11)