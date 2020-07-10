It’s known as the beautiful game. Soccer is influential in teaching teamwork, discipline, speed and agility — much of what makes up Sun Prairie Soccer Club’s motto of the “Sun Prairie Way.”
Led by a progressive 10-member Board of Directors, and influenced by Director of Coaching Chad Wissler’s techniques, SPSC has steadily climbed the ladder in competitiveness at all levels. In fact, the Club now features four state level teams, and will soon be adding more including the Club’s first-ever girls state team.
Wissler began coaching at his childhood club in Ohio where they went on to win the U9 North State Championship and multiple future state championships in both Ohio North and also Massachusetts followed before he and his family moved to Wisconsin.
Winning and losing is part of the game; however, he commented, “Despite all the success we have in the state, we have always kept to our roots and that is being a community based program. It’s not about the championships won but rather helping players reach deep down inside themselves to find out who they really are as a person.”
Sun Prairie Soccer Club has opportunities for players as young as three years old and up to high school age. Players of all skill levels are welcome, as teams are specifically built to nurture skill development of every player. Wissler and his coaching staff understand players develop at their own pace and make adjustments as needed to provide the very best experience.
A majority of SPSC teams compete in the Madison Area Youth Soccer League (MAYSA) where many teams are playing in the top division competing against neighboring communities. An emphasis on the improving the girls program has led to big strides made in competitiveness and overall growth of SPSC.
The Club features programming with In-House (U4-U8), Academy (U9-U10) and Competitive and Developmental (11 and up). Coaching, training and specific curriculum is designed based on the age levels, which is geared to all players learning the ‘Sun Prairie Way.’
Sun Prairie Way stresses player growth through positive coaching reinforcement and teaching a style of soccer that emphasizes individual and team skills with the comfort of being able to play fast and effectively. Also critically important is the continued respect of teammates and opponents.
Critical to the Club’s growth is the leadership is coaches who understand player development. SPSC has developed Grass Roots level coaches that have progressed to earn their D level License and now has over 10 D License coaches and a C License coach.
The Club has also started to utilize trainers at the U4-U10 level to assure the game is fun while also striving to improve skill levels. Additionally, SPSC offers summer and winter camps to assure players the opportunity to continue their growth during the offseason.
To continually best serve its membership, SPSC recently announced the hiring of Tony Markell as Executive Director. Markell is the day-to-day leader and works directly with the Board, Wissler and his coaching staff. Also on staff is John Fischer, Fields Coordinator, and Brad Peterson, Communications Director.
Wissler said, “The recent accomplishments of our program are primarily due to the incredible families, coaches, staff and the devoted volunteers who help ensure that everyone has fun while learning the great game of soccer.”
To Find out more about SPSC at sunprairiesoccer.com.
REGISTRATION
DEADLINES
Dates to sign-up for the SPSC have been altered a bit.
Sign up dealine for the U9/U10 Academy is Wednesday, July 15, while sign-up deadline for the U4-U8 In-House is Friday, July 31.
Sign-up can be done online at: sunprairiesoccer.com/signup
