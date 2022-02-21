Sun Prairie sophomore wrestler Christopher Anderson has reached the pinnacle of the sport, qualifying for the WIAA state finalsin the 106 lbs. weight class at the Kohl Center starting on Thursday, Feb. 24. Anderson punched his ticket by picking up a 2nd place finish at sectionals, hosted by Sun Prairie on Saturday, Feb. 19. He is Sun Prairie's first individual state qualifier since Brock Scharenbrock back in 2018.
Anderson's journey to a state qualification was a winding one on Saturday. He kicked off the day in his usual dominant fashion, pinning Holmen's Camden Thiele in 44 seconds to advance to the semifinals.
There, he ran into the eventual sectional champion: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln's Landyn Freeman. After emerging from the first two periods knotted at four points each. Freeman got Anderson into a tough hold in the third period. Freeman put an immense amount on Anderson's shoulder as he scored a reversal and a nearfall and bled out the last of the clock to get a 9-4 decision win.
Immediately after the match, Anderson hurried to the medical staff and stayed there for awhile, obviously dealing with immense pain in his right shoulder. He was iced up and hoped for a quick recovery to keep competing.
Anderson was resilient, returning to competition to fight for a spot in the next round. He bounced back with a pin in 3:36 against Tomah's Austin Gray to advance to the 2nd place match.
There, Anderson met the top seed in the weight class, Reedsburg's Treynor Curtin. Curtin was fresh off of a 5-0 loss to Freeman in the sectional championship match and Anderson was still nursing a shoulder injury. It was the ultimate "prove it" match.
Anderson answered the call. He emerged from the first period with a 4-2 lead thanks to a takedown and a nearfall. His lead continued to grow in the second period as he scored two reversals and another nearfal to assume a 10-4 lead. One more takedown in the final period was the icing on the cake as Anderson secured a 12-6 decision win and punched his ticket to the Kohl Center.
Anderson wasn't the only Cardinal wrestling on Saturday. Three other Sun Prairie wrestlers had their successful seasons ended in sectionals, which is still quite the feat.
Sophomore Parker Olson put up a great fight in the 120 lbs. weight class. He kicked off his day with an 8-2 decision win over Sparta's Devon Lietzau to advance to the semifinals. There, he met La Crosse Logan/Central's Cole Fitzpatrick.
Olson and Fitzpatrick went to war. Olson trailed for much of the match, but only a 2-point margain as Fitzpatrick scored a takedown in the first. The clock continued to tick as Fitzpatrick wrestled a defensive match. Olson came up clutch with a huge reversal with just 35 seconds left on the clock, tying the score at two points each and sending the match to overtime.
Unfortunately for Olson, that overtime period didn't last long. Fitzpatrick slipped into good position just seven seconds in and scored two points via takedown for a 4-2 sudden victory. Still, Olson's day was not yet over.
The loss sent him down to the consolation bracket to compete for a 2nd place finish, much like Anderson had done. He was matched up against Baraboo's Peyton Oberg. Oberg exploded for five points in the second period to grab a 10-0 major decision and end what was an overwhelmingly successful season for Olson.
Sun Prairie also had participants in the 113 lbs., 152 lbs., and 195 lbs. weight classes.
Junior Mason Borgardt picked up a 3rd place finish at regionals in the 152 lbs. weight class to get to this point of the season. He was pinned in 1:58 by Holmen's Branson Beers in the first round of action to bring his season to a close. Beers ended up as a state qualifier as he finished in 2nd place.
In the 113 lbs. weight class, freshman Brennan Hoffman qualified with a 4th place finish in the regional round. He was paired up with Holmen's Turner Campbell in the first round. Campbell secured a pin in 39 seconds as he began his journey to a state finals appearance thanks to a 2nd place finish.
Sophomore Isaiah Horan earned a bid to sectionals by finishing in 3rd in the 195 lbs. weight class at regionals. He was in his match with Tomah's Tanner Matthias the entire time. Only leading 3-2 entering the final period, Matthias scored a takedown and a nearfall to escape with a 7-5 decision win and end the day for Horan.