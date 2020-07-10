Ryan Batterman, a member of the Sun Prairie boys golf team and a recent graduate of SPHS, started strong in the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship and held the lead after the first round.
He couldn’t keep up that pace in the second round but still finished in a tie for fifth place in the competition for boys aged 16-18.
Batterman shot a 69 in the first round June 24 at Dretzka Park Golf Course in Milwaukee, the first time in his golfing career he broke 70.
“The key for me was definitely putting,” Batterman said in an interview with Wisconsin Golf. “I rolled in a few 20-footers, whether it was for par or birdie, and that saved me from getting on any kind of a bogey train.
“Overall, I thought the course played super nice. I didn’t have any errant drives. The course seemed inviting, and if I had some shots that I would consider misses, I wasn’t in too much trouble.”
Batterman played well through the first nine holes in the second round of the tournament June 25 at Brown Deer Golf Club in Milwaukee, and still held on to a share of the lead. But Kyle Bengtson of Woodruff shot a 68 to take the victory by one stroke over Sheboygan’s Drake Wilcox, who carded a 69.
Batterman’s second-round score of 78 dropped him into a three-way tie for fifth place with Jacob Beckman of Middleton and Jamozzy Skenandore of De Pere. Batterman will play for the men’s golf team at NCAA Division 3 Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Two other Cottage Grove natives also competed in the junior championship.
Jacob Frederickson had a two-round total of 173 to finish in a three-way tie for 93rd and Andrew Munn in the 120th spot after his 36-hole score of 192.
In the contest for the boys aged 13-15, Noah Frederickson ended in a three-way tie for 56th place with a 189. Charlie Erlandson of Verona won the event with a score of 149.
