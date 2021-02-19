MUKWONAGO — For the second year in a row Martha Guelker will be the sole representative for Sun Prairie at the WIAA Division 1 State Gymnastics Championships.
Guelker, a sophomore, qualified on the vault at Thursday's WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Sectional after finishing in a fifth-place tie. Guelker along with two others — Middleton’s Taylor Engelkes and Verona/Madison Edgewood’s Ella Crowley — all scored a 9.125 on their vault routines.
“Martha again had another strong vault and will advance to the state meet,” said Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly.
Sun Prairie placed fifth out of the eight teams that could qualify as teams for the state meet. The Cardinals’ scored 132.875 points.
Guelker finished 21st on the vault at state her freshman year.
Guelker will compete at the 2021 WIAA State Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
WIAA DIVISION 1
MUKWONAGO/KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
Team scores: Franklin 138.225 (ineligible for state team competition), Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 139.325 (team state qualifier), Verona/Madison Edgewood 137.625 (team state qualifier), Middleton 136.325, Waukesha North 135.800, Milton/Edgerton 134.650, Sun Prairie 132.875, Waunakee/DeForest 126.125, Janesville Parker 119.350, Janesville Craig 111.500.
