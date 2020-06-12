JUNE 8-14
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1968 — The Sun Prairie baseball team is forced to forfeit a WIAA win over Waupun due to a rules infraction. After pitching a seven-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Beaver Dam earlier in the day, Steve Schultz pitches one inning in relief in the sectional later that night. The rule states that a pitcher may only pitch seven innings in one day, unless the game goes into extra innings, and the Cardinals are forced to forfeit a 4-3 win over Waupun thus ending their season.
1991 — Sun Prairie claims its first (and to date only) WIAA state boys golf championship. Led by Eric Goldapske’s medalist-tying score of 156 the Cardinals shoot 660, and 20 strokes better than Big Eight Conference rival Middleton. The state championship team also included Jamie McCormick, Andy McQuide, Nate Golver and Jeff Blake. Mark Veith was the head coach.
2006 — The Sun Prairie baseball team repeats as WIAA Division 1 state champions. Kris Thompson leads the way at the plate and on the pitcher’s mound, batting .636 (7-for-11) and allows just four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Travis Tuschen and Patrick Burr each hit .500 helping the Cardinals win their fifth of a record eight state baseball championships. Rob Hamilton coached the team.
