MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night.
“I thought individually they were good, and they had good moments together,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought our defense set the table and we were able to get out and both of them were able to be in attack mode.”
The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night.
“It felt good. We were making the right plays. We were being aggressive. We were finding teammates,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve done this for eight years.”
Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season best, as the Bucks sent the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento.
The two-time reigning MVP attempted 24 free throws, a career high. He made 19, tied for his most ever.
“Part of the game plan was if he has a layup, let’s wrap him up. He’s supposed to be a 64% free throw shooter,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “Unfortunately, tonight he looked like Steve Nash shooting free throws.”
The Bucks led 28-25 after one quarter but poured it on in the second, leading by as many as 17.
Milwaukee began to take control midway through the period when Jabari Parker appeared to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo as he sank a short jumper. Budenholzer challenged the call, which was reversed, resulting in a blocking call against Parker. Antetokounmpo made the foul shot to complete the three-point play.
The Kings rallied to cut the lead to eight with just under two minutes left in the half before the Bucks scored six straight to put the finishing touches on a 42-point quarter.
