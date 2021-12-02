Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sun Prairie Bantam B Team
From Saturday, Nov. 27 — Sunday, Nov. 28
Ozaukee Bantam Green 9, Sun Prairie Bantam B 2
Goals: Griffin Schulze (2)
{Assists: Dylan Rufener, Tyler Tubbs
Goalie: Mess Rosol (33 saves)
Sauk Prairie Bantam B 9, Sun Prairie Bantam B 1
Goals: Griffin Schulze
Assists: Max Helmstadter
Goalie: Mess Rosol (52 saves)
Sun Prairie Bantam B 7, Polar Caps 2
Goals: Dylan Rufener (3), Max Helmstadter (3), Landon Winkofsky
Assists: Dylan Rufener (2), Max Helmstadter, Tyler Tubbs (2), Griffin Schulze (2), Joseph Smith
Goalie: Mess Rosol (18 saves)
Sun Prairie Squirt C2 Team
Sun Prairie C2 3, Middleton C2 2
Goals: Cyril Anderson (2), Maggie Seidl
Goalie: Harrison Krogstad (10 saves)
Stoughton Squirt B 8, Sun Prairie C2 4
Goals: Logan Wipperfurth, Maggie Seidl (2) Cyril Anderson
Assists: Maggie Seidl, Cyril Anderson
Goalie: Harrison Krogstad (24 saves)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.