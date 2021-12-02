Sun Prairie Bantam B Team

From Saturday, Nov. 27 — Sunday, Nov. 28

Ozaukee Bantam Green 9, Sun Prairie Bantam B 2

Goals: Griffin Schulze (2)

{Assists: Dylan Rufener, Tyler Tubbs

Goalie: Mess Rosol (33 saves)

Sauk Prairie Bantam B 9, Sun Prairie Bantam B 1

Goals: Griffin Schulze

Assists: Max Helmstadter

Goalie: Mess Rosol (52 saves)

Sun Prairie Bantam B 7, Polar Caps 2

Goals: Dylan Rufener (3), Max Helmstadter (3), Landon Winkofsky

Assists: Dylan Rufener (2), Max Helmstadter, Tyler Tubbs (2), Griffin Schulze (2), Joseph Smith

Goalie: Mess Rosol (18 saves)

Sun Prairie Squirt C2 Team

From Saturday, Nov. 27 — Sunday, Nov. 28

Sun Prairie C2 3, Middleton C2 2

Goals: Cyril Anderson (2), Maggie Seidl

Goalie: Harrison Krogstad (10 saves)

Stoughton Squirt B 8, Sun Prairie C2 4

Goals: Logan Wipperfurth, Maggie Seidl (2) Cyril Anderson

Assists: Maggie Seidl, Cyril Anderson

Goalie: Harrison Krogstad (24 saves)

