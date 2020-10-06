This week Lauren Hope Bruemmer would be preparing for the WIAA Division 1 sub-sectional and sectional play, with hopes of making an appearance at state, something she has done the past three years.
But the senior standout, along with all of her Cardinals teammates, didn’t get the opportunity to play this fall. Big Eight Conference officials decided on July 21 that due to COVID-19 case numbers continuing to increase, they would suspend all fall sports for 2020 and move them to the spring of 2021.
“It’s very odd,” Bruemmer said.
Bruemmer had qualified for the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament, held annually the third week of October at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the UW-Madison campus, her first three seasons.
She burst onto the scene as a freshman not only qualifying for state, but reaching the Division 1 singles quarterfinals. After helping Sun Prairie qualify for a third-straight trip to the WIAA Team State Tennis Tournament, Bruemmer defeated Franklin junior Katie Lehman in a three-set tie-breaker for her first-career state victory. And a 7-5, 6-4 decision over fellow freshman Tasha Bailey of Wausau West landed her in the state quarterfinals where she joined teammate Latsami Sysouvanh.
Both players lost, but it was the experience of a young lifetime for Bruemmer.
“I feel pretty good about it making it to the Round of 16,” Bruemmer said in an interview just following the 2017 match. “I knew it would be tough, but I knew I just had to play my game and play it as hard as I can.”
She would finish her first year of high school tennis with an impressive 28-6 record.
Bruemmer also qualified as a sophomore, but in doubles play. Playing alongside Kaia Feldman, the duo lost in the opening round in a three-set thriller to Annika Bartelt and Morgan Peters of Franklin.
Another three-setter ended Bruemmer’s season in 2019 — a 7-5, 3-6 (10-7) loss to Ashwaubenon’s Marisa Marohl — which is why she was so looking forward to her senior season.
“It’s hard, especially this being my senior year and not being able to play other sports,” said Bruemmer, who also has competed in track and field for the Cardinals.
One of the hardest things for Bruemmer is not being able to practice with her teammates.
“This is the season that we’re all together as a team,” she said.
Right now Sun Prairie is slated to play its fall season in the spring, but Bruemmer likely will not play.
“Because of COVID, I’m not sure I’m willing to take that risk, sadly. I did let (my teammates) know that I won’t be playing (in the spring), which was hard,” Bruemmer said.
Currently the Sun Prairie Area School District is operating virtually, with closed campuses for at least the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
But one thing that’s not strange for her is, in a sense, virtual learning. Hope Bruemmer is home-schooled.
“A lot of students have reached out to me and have asked, ‘How are you doing this?’ It’s all the same to me. I tell them if they have any questions, just ask me because I’ve been doing this for five years,” she said.
UW-Whitewater has been recruiting Hope Bruemmer since her freshman year. She recently sent her application to the school in hopes of gaining acceptance, and possibly play for the Warhawks and head coach Frank Barnes.
“I’m also looking at a couple of other schools for academics, but I’m looking at Whitewater more,” Hope Brummer said. “I’m looking forward to this point of having a college season, and if I do, I’d be very grateful for that,” said Hope Bruemmer.
“I’ve been playing quite a bit of tennis, just keeping up with it,” she added.
