JANESVILLE — Near-perfect conditions led to some terrific times and performances for all runners at Wednesday’s Janesville Quad held at Optimist Park.

Host Janesville Craig held off Verona, 33-39, while the Sun Prairie girls cross country team placed third with 61 points. Janesville Parker was incomplete.

“After a sloppy, wet, mudfest at Sheehan Park a week and a half ago, we got to race on dry hard ground for the first time this season. In fact, it was the best ground conditions we’ve run in since 2017. The course was described by Craig’s coach, Brandon Miles, as a pancake — he was right on — it was as flat as can be. The weather held up well, but proved to be a little on the warm and humid side for a cross country race,” said SP head coach Matt Roe.

Bella Keefe finished ahead of all Cardinal runners with a 5K time of 23 minutes, 11 seconds. Allie Spredemann came across the end line next for SP with a 12th-place time of 23:47, only to be followed by teammate Natalie Johnson in 13th place in 23:54.

Emily Tess (15th, 24:18) and Nyllah Comstock (21st, 24:34) completed Sun Prairie’s scoring.

Mickey Griffith (22nd, 24:42), Gretchen Bedner (23rd, 25:02) and Tiffany Shaw (2rth, 25:12) also represented Sun Prairie.

“Our girls approached the race as another opportunity to race a 5K cross country course. WIth a shortened season, each of these races becomes one of only a few chances where they can learn where they’re at and how to approach a race,” said Roe. “It’s a great time to try different tactics and see what the outcome is. I would say that it was a very successful day in that regard.

Up Next

Sun Prairie has off until Saturday, April 17 when it splits its squads at two locations, Beloit and Stevens Point.

The Beloit Memorial Triangular includes the Cardinals, host Purple Knights and Middleton and begins at 9 a.m. at Beloit Memorial High School.

The Stevens Point Quad will feature Sun Prairie, Verona, De Pere and host Stevens Point. Running begins at 10 a.m. at Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point.

