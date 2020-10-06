SP LOGO

Fri., March 26, 2021 MADISON LA FOLLETTE

Thurs., April 1, 2021 Beloit Memorial

Fri., April 9, 2021 MADISON MEMORIAL

Fri., April 16, 2021 Madison West (@ Mansfield)

Fri., April 23, 2021 Madison East (@ Breese Stevens)

Thurs., April 29, 2021 MIDDLETON

Thurs., May 6, 2021 VERONA

Home games in all CAPS

All kickoffs 7 p.m.

