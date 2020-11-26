NFL

WEEK 12

Thursday’s Game

Detroit over Houston

Dallas over Washington

Pittsburgh over Baltimore

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas over Atlanta

Buffalo over LA Chargers

NY Giants over Cincinnati

Tennessee over Indianapolis

Minnesota over Carolina

Arizona over New England

Miami over NY Jets

Cleveland over Jacksonville

New Orleans over Denver

LA Rams over San Francisco

Kansas City over Tampa Bay

Green Bay over Chicago

Monday’s Games

Seattle over Philadelphia

WEEK 11 RESULTS: 6-8

TO DATE: 104-57

Tags

Load comments