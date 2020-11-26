WEEK 12
Thursday’s Game
Detroit over Houston
Dallas over Washington
Pittsburgh over Baltimore
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas over Atlanta
Buffalo over LA Chargers
NY Giants over Cincinnati
Tennessee over Indianapolis
Minnesota over Carolina
Arizona over New England
Miami over NY Jets
Cleveland over Jacksonville
New Orleans over Denver
LA Rams over San Francisco
Kansas City over Tampa Bay
Green Bay over Chicago
Monday’s Games
Seattle over Philadelphia
WEEK 11 RESULTS: 6-8
TO DATE: 104-57
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.