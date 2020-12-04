KATE KOPOTIC
Sun Prairie senior cross country and track and field standout Kate Kopotic announced earlier this week she will be running for the United States Academy at West Point following graduation.

Kopotic made it official on Twitter Wednesday:

I’m thrilled to be running for the United States Military Academy at West Point next year, and humbled to be a part of this great institution. GO ARMY BEAT NAVY!!

Kopotic’s high school resumé includes three appearances at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, and two appearances in the WIAA State Track & Field Championships.

