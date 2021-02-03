REEDSBURG
Noah Wink scored two third-period goals and Sun Prairie picked the ideal time to earn its first victory of the season, a 3-1 decision over Baraboo/Portage in the first game of the WIAA Division 1 boys hockey playoffs Tuesday at Pierce Park.
The No. 9 seeded Cardinals (1-3-0) matched their entire goal output of the season, scoring once in the second period and twice more in third to eliminate the eighth seed.
“We’re on an upward trajectory,” said Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh. “It was a hard-fought battle, there was a lot of running and gunning up and down the ice for a while; it was good to see our guys working up and down the ice.”
The WIAA game was tied 1-1 through two periods, but third-period goals by SP’s Noah Wilk and Luke Brickl decided the outcome. Wilk scored his first goal of the season on a power play 5 minutes, 28 seconds into the final period. Cole Herwig assisted his fellow senior.
Brickl added an empty netter with just 15 seconds remaining to finalize the scoring and move Sun Prairie on to the quarterfinals.
Junior Blaine Egli had a terrific night defending the net, allowing the Thunderbirds just one goal on 21 shots.
“He had a bit of a screen going on, at times he never saw the puck as there was plenty of traffic in front of the net. He played a really good game,” Giesegh.
Baraboo/Portage (7-11-0) took a 1-0 lead on Luna Larson’s power play goal early in the second period. Sun Prairie would even the score moments later when junior Davis Hamilton scored on a power play of his own. Evan Luxford and Tyler Rauls were credited with assisting Hamilton.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will face top-seeded Madison Edgewood (11-5-0) in Thursday’s quarterfinal. The puck drops at 7 p.m. again at Pierce Park, with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal. It will be the first time the two Madison-area squads will meet since the Crusaders earned a 3-2 overtime victory to eliminate the Cardinals from last year’s WIAA playoffs.
“They knocked us out of the playoffs last year, so we would like to return the favor,” said Giesegh.
SUN PRAIRIE 3
BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Sun Prairie 0 1 2 — 3
Baraboo/Portage 0 1 0 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: BP: Larson (Scanlan), :39 (pp); SP: Hamilton (Luxford, Rauls), 3:04 (pp).
Third period: SP: Wilk (Herwig), 5:28 (pp); Brickl (Mariani), 16:45 (en).
Saves: SP: Egli (20 saves); BP: Schaetzl (30 saves).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.