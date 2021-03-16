A pair of former Sun Prairie basketball standouts were honored on the 2020-21 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Men’s Basketball Team.
While the league only played a handful of games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league still honored players with First Team, Honorable Mention, All-Defensive and All-Sportsmanship Team recognition.
Former Cardinals Sean Suchomel and Alex Voigt were named to the five-player All-Defensive Team.
Suchomel, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, started all 11 games for UW-La Crosse in 2020-21. Suchomel led the Eagles in assists (4.2 per game) and steals (1.6) while finishing third in rebounding (4.7) and fourth in scoring (5.6). He led the WIAC in assists (4.2) and assist/turnover ratio (2.4) while finishing fourth in steals (1.6) and 14th in rebounding (4.7
Voigt, a 6-5 sophomore forward at UW-Eau Claire, played in all five of the Blugolds’ games where he averaged 3.6 ppg and 1.6 rpg.
