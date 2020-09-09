Sun Prairie’s Eric Blumer was named the 2020 Wisconsin Legends Racing Dirt Series champion. What had started out as a schedule of 15 races, was reduced to just five, primarily due to the loss of all racing at Angell Park Speedway during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blumer scored wins at Beaver Dam Raceway and Chilton’s Gravity Park Speedway. He had two runner-up spots and a third-place finish in the other races that were scored for the series. The final race of the year, at 141 Speedway in Maribel, Wisconsin, was canceled due to weather.
Blumer only needed to finish in the top 15 in that event to clinch the title. A total of 41 different drivers were counted in the points, with an average of 26 cars entered per series race; Blumer was the only multi-race winner.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t get to race for the championship on that last night,” Blumer said of the season and the last scheduled event being canceled. “But, I’m really happy to be the WLRDS champion. A lot of credit goes to my crew chief, Justin Hoium, and Greg Leatherberry who were usually with me in the garage and track working on the car late at night. Also, we called in others to help with certain things on it and my sponsors really help to keep me afloat.”
It was Blumer’s third season in Legend Car racing and his first championship.
Fellow competitor, Dave Eberle, who is also the organizer of the series was impressed with the team as a whole. He credited their preparedness at the track, complete with equipment being in place if an impromptu pit stop was required.
“It takes a team and they were probably the strongest as a team; they were the class of the field and Eric nailed it.” noted the Legend veteran.
“It’s been a rough year (due to the virus), I’m beyond thankful we got five races in,” said Eberle, who hails from Freeport, Illinois. “I love racing history and Angell Park is one of my favorite places — to lose those races was tough — but Legends were the place to be.”
To his last point, area Legend racers, thanks to the WLRDS and Beaver Dam’s weekly program, will have had the opportunity to race 18 times in 2020, compared to the Badger Midgets who may only have a nine-race season without Angell Park.
Blumer is slated to compete two more times as Beaver Dam closes out their season, with the final points race this Saturday, Sept. 12. He is currently in third place in the track’s standings with a slim, but mathematical chance, to win that championship.
The following week will be an INEX-only point race, where Blumer currently ranks 10th in the national Semi-Pro Dirt Legends rankings out of over 140 drivers scored.
