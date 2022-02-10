The Cap City Cougars have showed resiliency in pressure-packed situations in their last three games. The Cougars emerged with two wins and a tie in three consecutive overtime games, spanning from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8. They beat the Badger Lightning 2-1 on Thursday, Feb. 3, scored a nice win over Viroqua 2-1 on Friday, Feb. 4, and tied Stoughton 4-4 on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
On the Thursday road matchup with the Badger Lightning, Cougars’ sophomore forward Keegan Sanderfoot (Sun Prairie) played the part of overtime hero. Cap City had been held scoreless since a first period goal from senior forward Magnolia Von Bauer (Eastside) as regulation ended in a 1-1 tie.
Sanderfoot breathed life back into the offense, taking an assist from junior Rachel Robbins (Waunakee) and flicking a shot past the goalie seven minutes into an intense overtime period to give the Cougars the win.
Sanderfoot’s heroics didn’t end there. Cap City would need her powers once again the following night as they traveled to take on a tough Viroqua squad.
After a scoreless first period, Viroqua struck first with a goal from Leonie Boettcher on a power play just 30 seconds into the second period. About six minutes later, the Cougars found an equalizer as Robbins took an assist from freshman defender Simone Dunai (Waunakee) and scored. The remainder of regulation ticked away with the score tied at 1-1. Enter: Sanderfoot.
Three minutes into the second consecutive night of road overtime games, Sanderfoot stepped up, scoring an unassisted goal. The shot not only lifted Cap City over Viroqua in the game, but also in the Badger Conference standings. The win leapfrogged the Cougars into 2nd place.
Cap City only solidified its spot in 2nd place by picking up an extra point against the Stoughton Icebergs on senior night at the Waunakee Ice Pond. While it was the seniors’ night to shine, it was only fitting that Sanderfoot kicked off the scoring by netting an unassisted goal ten minutes into the game. The Icebergs retaliated with a goal from Katelynn Weeks before the end of the first period.
Stoughton doubled its efforts by scoring first in the second period, courtesy of Carley O’Neil. Undaunted, Cap City tied things back up four minutes later as sophomore defender Brooke Ayres (Sun Prairie) took an assist from sophomore forward Emily Anthon (Waunakee) and scored. The score would remain 2-2 heading into the third period.
The offensive fireworks continued in that third period, but were only coming from the Stoughton side. The Icebergs scored back-to-back in the first three minutes. In a flash, the Cougars were in trouble.
Thankfully for the Cougars, they had Sanderfoot. With just under seven minutes to go, she cut the lead to 4-3 with a goal, assisted by sophomore forward Maddie Tattersall (Sun Prairie). A minute later, Sanderfoot delivered once again. She took an assist from Robbins and senior forward Alexa Berg (Waunakee) to complete her hat trick and tie the game at four goals each.
The score would remain deadlocked at four through the end of regulation, as well as the first and second overtimes. A tough battle from both sides ended in a tie and a point in the conference standings for both teams.
Resilience in tough situations like Cap City faced in the last three games bodes well for the rapidly approaching postseason. Before the Cougars can worry about that, though, they have one more regular season game to worry about. Cap City will close out the regular season with a road trip to Eau Claire Area on Saturday, Feb. 12.
--
CAP CITY 2, BADGER LIGHTNING 1 (OT)
Goals- Cap City: Magnolia Von Bauer, Keegan Sanderfoot. Badger Lightning: Mallory Ruland.
Assists- Cap City: Rachel Robbins, Georgia Rae Samuelson, Maddie Tattersall. Badger Lightning: Kayla Capener, Signe Begalske.
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn (18 saves on 19 shots, a save percentage of 95%). Badger Lightning: Alyssa Gada (45 saves on 47 shots, a save percentage of 96%).
--
CAP CITY 2, VIROQUA 1 (OT)
Goals- Cap City: Rachel Robbins, Keegan Sanderfoot. Viroqua: Leonie Boettcher.
Assists- Cap City: Simone Dunai. Viroqua: Lucia Nannini, Sylvi Shonka.
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn (32 saves on 33 shots, a save percentage of 97%). Viroqua: Sami Bramstedt (19 saves on 21 shots, a save percentage of 91%).
--
CAP CITY 4, STOUGHTON ICEBERGS 4 (tie)
Goals- Cap City: Keegan Sanderfoot (3), Brooke Ayres. Stoughton: Katelynn Weeks (2), Laila Howe, Carley O’Neil.
Assists- Cap City: Rachel Robbins, Maddie Tattersall, Alexa Berg, Emily Anthon. Stoughton: Weeks, Howe, Addy Milota, Morgan Rhyner, Samantha Nelson.
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn (39 saves on 43 shots, a save percentage of 91%). Stoughton: Jordyn Godfrey (30 saves on 32 shots, a save percentage of 94%), Aven Gruner (9 saves on 11 shots, a save percentage of 82%).