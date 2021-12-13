The weekend provided an opportunity for the Sun Prairie boys swimming team to continue to build on a solid start to the season. The Cardinals, did that and then some, winning both a triple with Verona and Janesville Craig on Friday, Dec. 13 as well as the Blackhawk Invitational at Fort Atkinson High School on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Friday served as a solid indication as to just how productive the weekend would be for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals were exceptional against two Big Eight conference rivals.
The 200 medley relay, comprised of seniors Jonathan Schluesche, Trevor Nicodemus, Nathan Halbach, and Ethan Braatz kicked the day off for the varsity with a win, taking 1st with their time of 1:38.74. Sun Prairie’s other team, consisting of junior Jonah Gunnink, senior Will Schasker, junior Sean Gillett, and sophomore Jonah Marshall also claimed 3rd with a time of 1:45.44.
A trio of Cardinals swam well in the 200 individual medley. Verona’s Avery Blas claimed first with a time of 2:02.42, but Schluesche (2:03.41), sophomore Bennet Braatz (2:03.65), and Nicodemus (2:08.53) claimed 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, respectively.
Ethan Braatz returned to the top of the podium, this time in 50 free. The senior won the event with a time of 22.16. He swung the momentum from this into the 100 free, winning that event as well with a time of 49.24. Sun Prairie dominated the 100 free as Gunnink took 2nd with a time of 50.62 and senior Jesse Hammes took 3rd with a time of 51.01.
Gunnink added to his already successful day in the 100 backstroke. There, he posted a time of 54.80 to claim 1st. Halbach also reached the podium, finishing 3rd with a time of 56.12.
Sun Prairie’s relay skills were put on display once again to close out the day with the 400 freestyle relay. The Cardinals opted for the combination of Schluesche, Gunnink, Halbach, and Ethan Braatz for the race, and the four put together a fantastic swim. Sun Prairie won the event with a time of 3:18.19. Sun Prairie really showed its dominance here as the second team, consisting of Gillett, senior Harper Stolte, Hammes, and Bennett Braatz took 2nd with a time of 3:27.28.
The momentum from the successful triple translated into great success at the Blackhawk Invitational the following day. Participating teams included Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Badger, Sauk Prairie, Oregon, DeForest, McFarland, Monona Grove, Jefferson, Edgewood, and Baraboo.
Sun Prairie started the day with a bang, using the four-man squad of Halbach, Bennett Braatz, Schluesche, and Ethan Braatz to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:40.18.
Gunnink struck out by himself to keep things rolling for Sun Prairie in the next event, the 200 free. There, he claimed 2nd with his time of 1:51.84, trailing only Lyon Hall of McFarland, who turned in a time of 1:49.24.
The Cardinals got right back to the podium, however, in the 200 individual medley. There, Schluesche claimed the top spot with his time of 2:03.44. He was followed closely by his teammate Bennett Braatz in 2nd with a time of 2:03.77.
Bennett Braatz would get a win on the day. He saved his best for the 100 breaststroke. There, he turned in a time of 1:04.45 to win the event. This time, it was Schluesche’s turn to round out the podium, claiming 3rd with a time of 1:05.84.
Bennett’s brother, Ethan, turned in a few fantastic performances to keep Sun Prairie firmly at the top of the leaderboard. Braatz won the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.81. He followed that up with another win, this time in the 100 freestyle, with his time of 48.27. Gillett also performed well in the 100 freestyle, tying for 4th with a time of 52.02.
While not every event was an outright win for Sun Prairie, swimmers still performed well to earn points for the Cardinals. Halbach nabbed 3rd in the 100 fly with a time of 54.54. Nicodemus finished 3rd in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14.33. Halbach’s time of 55.67 earned him 4th in the 100 backstroke.
The Sun Prairie relay teams finished the day off strong for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie won the 200 relay with a time of 1:31.21, swam by Hammes, Gunnink, Bennett Braatz, and Schluesche. The group of Gunnink then joined the group of Nicodemus, Halbach, and Ethan Braatz to swim the 400 freestyle relay. There, Sun Prairie earned 3rd with a time of 3:19.24.
Sun Prairie won the invitational with a team score of 511.6, blowing out the rest of the competition. Badger claimed 2nd with 346 points, followed by Monona Grove in 3rd with 306.
The Cardinals will look to take the momentum from a tremendous weekend into the rest of the season. Sun Prairie has a one-on-one meet with Madison East on Friday, Dec. 17.