Up until Thursday, April 21, the Sun Prairie softball team had not been challenged in 2022. The Cardinals had thumped their first six opponents a combined 85-7 heading into a major Big Eight clash with Middleton on Thursday. This time, it wouldn't be so easy.
Middleton shocked Sun Prairie with a gut check in the top of the third inning, scoring five runs to put Sun Prairie in a compromising position for the first time this season. Undeterred, Sun Prairie rose to the occasion. It regained composure on the mound, found a rhythm on offense, and ended up winning via mercy rule in the sixth inning in a 15-5 victory.
"We knew coming in tonight that Middleton was a good team," Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson said. "For us to be able to hold them and come back like we did just shows the composure that our team has and how tough they are. They didn't get down, they stayed up in the dugout. They were positive the whole time. They wanted to hit the ball."
Sun Prairie started junior Isabel Royle on the mound, and through the first two innings, she was absolutely cooking. She only allowed one hit in that frame and struck out four of the seven batters she faced.
While Royle was dealing, so was Middleton's freshman ace Megan Button. She managed to neutralize Sun Prairie's potent offense for the first two innings as well to set up a deadlock at zero heading into the top of the third inning.
Middleton finally settled into Royle's pitching style in the top of the third and got some bats on the ball. With two outs, Middleton loaded the bases. Sophomore Mackenzie Zimmerman lined a single to bring a runner across and give Middleton a 1-0 lead. The scoring wouldn't stop there.
Middleton's next batter was sophomore Maggie Cochrane. She popped a fly ball into the outfield at a perfect angle with the sun blaring across the diamond. Sun Prairie junior right fielder Carly Gross tried to get under it, but the ball got lost in the sun. The ball hit the grass and Middleton cleared the bases, taking a 4-0 lead with a triple from Cochrane.
The next batter would pop a blooper into centerfield to bring Cochrane around as well, giving Middleton a 5-0 advantage and putting Sun Prairie in a precarious spot for the first time all season.
Anxiety levels only rose in the bottom of the third as Sun Prairie stranded two runners on base and remained scoreless. Luckily, Isabel Royle never lost her composure on the mound. She entered the top of the fourth as if the third had never happened. She added another strikeout to her resume and allowed only one hit as she closed out the side.
"The toughest person on the diamond is the pitcher," Olson said of Royle. "She has the toughest job. Everything weighs on her shoulders. For her to stay composed out there and continue doing what she was doing was impressive."
Royle's deliverance into the bottom of the fourth without any more damage done obviously fired her teammates up. The Sun Prairie bats finally came alive.
Junior Sophia Royle and sophomore Tayler Baker both reached base to put runners on first and third with junior Vanessa Veith coming to the plate. Veith laid down a perfect bunt, allowing Royle to cross home and give Sun Prairie its first run of the contest.
B4-
Cards are on the board! Vanessa Veith lays a beauty of a bunt which allows Sophia Royle to get home! 5-1 Middleton lead.
Gross followed that up by lining a grounder to Middleton's shortstop. The throw to first was wild, allowing both Baker and Veith to round third and head home as Sun Prairie cut the deficit to 5-3. Sun Prairie's scoring wasn't quite done that inning as a wild pitch allowed Gross to cross home two batters later, shrinking the Middleton lead to 5-4 heading into the fifth inning.
After Royle shut Middleton's offense down once again in the top of the fifth, the Sun Prairie offense picked up right where it left off in the bottom of the inning. Freshman Luci Moreno led the inning off with a single and was immediately brought around the bases as sophomore Grace Kramschuster lifted a triple into left field to tie the game at five.
B5-
Grace Kramschuster rips a triple into left, scoring Moreno! Tie game, 5-5!
Sun Prairie was far from done. Sophia Royle bashed a single to bring Kramschuster around and give Sun Prairie its first lead of the day, 6-5. Baker then poked a double into the outfield to put runners on second and third as Veith came back to the plate. She came up clutch once again, delivering a single to the outfield to allow Royle to cross home and give Sun Prairie a 7-5 lead.
A wild pitch from Middleton allowed Baker to steal home and advanced Veith to third as Gross hit a single to put runners on the corners as junior Kenzie Longley stepped up to the plate. She scorched a double up the third base line to bring two RBIs around and increase Sun Prairie's lead to 10-5 heading into the sixth inning.
B5-
Kenzie Longley brings two around with this double! SP leads 10-5!
Coach Olson opted to put Baker on the mound to close out the game. The sophomore ace had just thrown a perfect game two days prior, so it seemed like a wise move. Naturally, Baker struck out the side to put Sun Prairie right back on offense.
Kramschuster led the bottom of the sixth off with her second triple of the game before being brought around by Sophia Royle with an RBI single. Baker then helped herself out by mashing a 2-run dinger over the right center fence to boost Sun Prairie's lead to 13-5.
Gross singled to bring the potential game-winning run to the plate in Longley. Longley responded in turn by launching a triple into the outfield to bring Gross around and make it 14-5. The game ended a bit anticlimactically as a wild pitch allowed Longley to stroll across home plate, giving Sun Prairie the automatic win, 15-5.
The comeback turned out to be a display of dominance. These Cardinals have shown they can play from behind just as well as in front. Having already handled early-season challenges from Verona and Middleton with grace, Sun Prairie looks poised to run for back-to-back conference titles.
Sun Prairie isn't done playing this week as it will travel to Madison West for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 23. Next week, the Cardinals get a trio of Big Eight opponents. They'll play at La Follette on Tuesday, April 26, host Verona on Thursday, April 28, and be at home again against Janesville Craig on Friday, April 29.
SOFTBALL: SUN PRAIRIE 15, MIDDLETON 5
|SUN PRAIRIE BATTING
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|C. Knoernschild
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Royle
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L. Moreno
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G. Kramschuster
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S. Royle
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|T. Baker
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|V. Veith
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|S. Ewoldt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Gross
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|K. Longley
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|36
|15
|17
|10
|0
|6
|SUN PRAIRIE PITCHING
|Player
|IP
|K
|BB
|H
|R
|ER
|I. Royle
|5.0
|7
|0
|8
|5
|2
|T. Baker
|1.0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0