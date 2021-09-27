Saturday, Sept. 25 was senior night for the whopping 14 seniors the Sun Prairie boys soccer team has on its roster. The Cardinals were hosting Baraboo for the occasion, and Sun Prairie head coach Tok Kim started all seniors for the event. His players thanked him with a quick goal to kick things off and some late heroics to get a 3-1 win and move to 6-1-4 on the season.
"It was really nice to have a lot of seniors play a majority of the first half," coach Tok said. "It kind of gave them the momentum. They worked very hard. Baraboo hung with us for a long time but we were able to finish."
It was only fitting that Gabe Voung, the Cardinals' leading scorer this season, get the scoring started for Sun Prairie. The senior received a pass from his twin brother, Nathan, and turned on the jets. He glided through the Baraboo defense with ease, weaving his way down the left side before firing a strike to the right. Baraboo's keeper couldn't get in front of it, and the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the contest.
While the Thunderbirds' keeper, Zach Huffaker, let that one by, he had a tremendous half in goal otherwise. The Cardinals were dominating possession and continued to fire off shots, but Huffaker consistently got in the way and kept his team within striking distance.
In the 16th minute, Gabe Voung went down inside the box and was awarded a penalty kick. Huffaker guessed correctly and dove to his left, catching the low ball from Voung and kicking it back out to his teammates. Four minutes later, the Cardinals had a free kick from about 20 yards out. A shot for the bar, Huffaker leaped up and batted it away.
Try as they might, the Cardinals just couldn't get anything else on the board before the halftime buzzer sounded. Still, a 1-0 lead was nothing to scoff at with how Sun Prairie's defense was playing. Baraboo could hardly complete a pass as the Cardinals swarmed the ball, showing off their superior athleticism and speed.
"We should be a lot better at finishing," Tok said. "We need to do better. We try to go over the top too many times. The kids know that."
Early in the second half, the shots still weren't finding their target. Gabe Voung was able to make a few solid runs but he was either swept up by the keeper or simply didn't put the shot on goal. The same issue befell junior Riley Stevens when he pushed a wide-open shot to the left of the goal in the 58th minute. These offensive shortcomings soon came to bite the Cardinals.
In the 59th minute, Baraboo launched a corner kick into the box. After a bit of confusion on a header attempt that floated weakly to the ground, Baraboo's Johan Lopez nudged the ball past Sun Prairie's keeper, Ian Nelson, to the tie the game at one goal each.
Luckily, the Cardinals wouldn't trail for long. In the 60th minute, Nathan Voung got a free run at the goal thanks to a nice pass from Stevens. Huffaker rushed out to stop him but missed the ball. It dribbled slowly but unstoppably to the goal to give the lead right back to the Cardinals.
Huffaker misplayed another ball in the 62nd minute, this time from Andrew Nolan. Nolan was receiving a lot of pressure from a Baraboo defender as he got his shot off and it sailed just to the right of the goal.
The Cardinals kept the pressure up. In the ensuing few minutes, both Gabe Voung and Lucas Albright nearly scored, but their shots were turned away or narrowly missed.
In the 76th minute, Nolan finally got his goal. Albright pushed the ball up the left side and delivered a beautiful cross directly to the sliding foot of Nolan. Baraboo's keeper didn't stand a chance as the ball screamed into the back of the net, giving the Cardinals an insurmountable 3-1 lead.
The Cardinals have a very busy week coming up. It starts with two conference road games, at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and at Janesville Parker Thursday, Sept. 30. On the weekend, the Cardinals travel up to Eau Claire for quad matches against Eau Claire Memorial Friday, Oct. 1 and against Hudson Saturday, Sept. 2.