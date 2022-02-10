The Sun Prairie gymnastics team's push towards the postseason took a step in the right direction over the weekend. The Cardinals made the trip to Middleton on Saturday, Feb. 5 to compete in the Cardinal Invitational. There, Sun Prairie put together a strong performance, accumulating 137.900 team points to finish 2nd out of the eight competing teams. Verona/Edgewood nabbed 1st with a score of 142.025.
The Cardinals got off to a great start with an impressive performance in the vault. The 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th highest scores in the event all belonged to Sun Prairie gymnasts.
Junior Martha Guelker was chief among them, finishing 4th with a score of 9.05. Fellow junior Sofia Clark wasn't far behind in 5th with a score of 9.00. Sophomore Avery Greenburg narrowly missed the 9 mark, scoring an 8.95 to finish 6th. Junior Cassie Siegel produced a score of 8.70 to claim 8th place. Verona/Edgewood's Annika Rufenacht took 1st with a score of 9.60.
Sun Prairie got a pair of nice performances in the uneven bars as well. Siegel, who has performed well in the event all year, was Sun Prairie's highest finisher in 4th with a score of 8.600. Clark was right behind her in 5th with a score of 8.375.
Additionally, a third Cardinal snuck into the top-10 as senior Natalia Figueroa produced a score of 8.275 to tie for 10th place. Madison West's Alexa Harris took 1st her score of 9.250, the only score above 9 in the event.
Where Siegel shines in the uneven bars, so does Clark on the balance beam. Her continued improvement over the season was apparent as she finished 2nd in the event with a score of 9.300. She finished just behind West's Harris, who took first with a score of 9.500.
Sun Prairie's next two highest finishers in the event placed in succession at 25 and 26. Siegel picked up a 25th position finish with a score of 7.700 while sophomore Audrey Seefeld finished 26th with a score of 7.650.
Much like on the bars, Siegel has been having an impressive season in the floor exercise. She put on another dazzling performance on Saturday, earning a score of 9.475, her personal best, to finish 2nd in the event. Clark wasn't far behind, producing a score of 9.400 to claim 4th place.
The strong performances from Sun Prairie didn't end there. Guelker took 7th with a score of 9.250, senior Chloe Knoernschild finished 13th with a score of 8.875, and junior Carly Gross was right behind her in 14th with a score of 8.850. Verona/Edgewood's Katie Ryan won the event with a score of 9.600.
In the final all-around standings, Clark finished 3rd with her score of 36.075. Siegel also had a nice day, finishing 6th with a score of 34.475. West's Harris took 1st in the all-around with a score of 36.800.
Sun Prairie's regular season is rapidly coming to a close. On Friday, Feb. 11, Sun Prairie will host Janesville Parker in one last conference dual. A week and a day later, the Big Eight conference meet will commence at Middleton High School on Saturday, Feb. 19. WIAA sectionals will be hosted by Sun Prairie on Saturday, Feb. 26.
--
Cardinal Invitational final team standings
1. Verona/Edgewood, 142.025
2. Sun Prairie, 137.900
3. Waukesha Combined, 133.425
4. Waunakee, 131.300
5. Middleton, 129.925
6. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 128.875
7. Madison West, 126.250
8. Oconomowoc, 124.225