BEAVER DAM — Sun Prairie’s Eric Blumer scored a popular win Saturday at Beaver Dam Raceway’s Jim Wipperfurth Memorial. Racing in the Legends class, Blumer led every lap of the event that honors the life of Wipperfurth, a well-known Sun Prairie welder who was especially helpful to the area’s racing community.
The field of Legends was strong for this season-opening even with 27 cars signed in. Blumer won his heat and started on the pole position for the feature. At the drop of the green flag for the main event, he took the lead and was ahead of the field by half a straightaway on the third-mile clay oval in short order.
With his high line on the big banking, Blumer seemed to take an angle that others were not. Big battles for second, with cars sometimes three wide, help him maintain the lead through the first half of the race.
Several cautions then bunched the field and with four laps to go, the restart saw Jordan Miklas, duck under Blumer coming out of the second turn, taking the lead briefly. But Blumer with the higher line, was able to power off the corner and maintain the advantage. On the next lap Ryan Kuehn and Miklas mounted a charge coming out of turn-four and they went three wide as they crossed the start/finish line. Blumer still had the advantage of the high groove and was able to gain the advantage again. Kuehn and Miklas were then challenged by Ryan Mech, allowing Blumer to pull away for a ten car length win.
The victory was particularly special for Blumer, as Wipperfurth was one of his first sponsors, in 2005 when he started racing karts. Wipperfurth passed away in 2007 at Beaver Dam Raceway after suffering a heart attack watching his son, Joe, who was participating in an MSA sprint car race.
Joe has continued the support of Blumer’s racing and the driver has borrowed Wipperfurth’s fire suit since he started racing Legends in 2018. The suit still bears the Wipperfurth name.
“Since Jim’s passing, Joe has helped me a lot, first giving me a dirt kart to run. Then when I started in Legends, he has always helped with fabrication and welding. He’s the one who puts my seat in every year, too,” said Blumer. “Jim helped my crew chief Justin Hoium a lot back in the day when he was on Cody Weisensel’s midget crew and my other crewman, Greg Leatherberry and Jim were very close, as Jim helped Greg’s son Owen when he was kart racing. So this was special for the whole team, Jim was a great guy. It’s our biggest win ever, one of the top wins I’ll ever have in my life.
“The next best thing would be win at Angell Park Speedway.”
Blumer will get his first chance at an Angell Park win in nearly two years on May 23, when the 2021 season opens featuring the Badger Midgets, MSA sprint cars and Legends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.