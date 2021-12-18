On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Sun Prairie wrestling team hosted the Bob Downing Scramble at Sun Prairie High School. 20 total schools made the trip to town to compete. Sun Prairie finished in the middle of the pack, claiming 10th place with 341 team points. Fennimore won the event with a team score of 715, followed by Lodi in 2nd with 691 and Kenosha Indian Trail in 3rd with 503.
In the 106 lbs. weight class, Sun Prairie sophomore Christopher Anderson had the best day of any Cardinal. After receiving two byes in pool play, he pinned Lodi’s Drew Lochner, Kenosha Indian Trail’s Karina Torres, and West Bend West’s Ethan Bast to claim the championship. Bast was the 11th ranked wrestler in the weight class.
“He dominated on the day from all three positions,” Sun Prairie coach Jim Nelson said.
While Anderson was Sun Prairie’s only champion, it was still an overwhelmingly successful day for plenty of other Cardinals.
Sophomore Parker Olson put on quite a show in the 120 lbs. weight class. After winning 10-4 decision over Cole Dummer of Union Grove, Olson advanced to the championship match after receiving a forfeit in the semifinals. In the championship match against Parker Heintz of Lodi, Olson fought hard. He was able to force overtime thanks to a clutch reversal, but eventually fell in a 6-4 decision to claim 2nd place in the weight class.
In the 113 lbs. weight class, freshman Brennan Hoffman showed resilience. After getting pinned in the first round, he turned things around in a hurry. He pinned Oregon’s Tomas Neumann to make it to the 5th place match. There, a long battle ended Oregon’s Carson Stebbins bowing out with an injury, handing the 5th place title to Hoffman.
Sophomore Braeden Gunderson was another example of resilience in the 152 lbs. weight class. After suffering a pin in pool play and in the first round of the consolation bracket, Gunderson got to work. He pinned Oregon’s Preston Collins to move into the 13th place match. There, Gunderson put up a tough fight but ultimately fell in a 7-2 decision to Sauk Prairie’s Scott Graves to claim 14th place.
Freshman Jaxon Johnson brought his A-game for the 182 lbs. weight class. There, after getting pinned in the first round of the championship bracket, he just kept winning. He secured a 12-0 decision over Kewauskum’s Colin Duren and pinned Grafton’s Ben Birch to claim 5th place.
Isaiah Horan earned 6th place in the 195 lbs. weight class. There, after getting pinned in the opening match of the championship bracket, he put together a 8-0 decision over Fort Atkinson’s Aidan Leurquin to advance to the 5th place match. He pushed the match over three minutes, but was eventually pinned by Fennimore’s Dalton Wolf.
Sophomore Dylan Muehlenberg secured a nice pin in pool play over Sauk Prairie’s Torrian Ollie in the 126 lbs. weight class. The hot start didn’t translate into the championship bracket as Muehlenberg fought hard but suffered three pins to claim 8th place.
A similar fate befell freshman Alex DeZiel in the 145 lbs. weight class. He scored a nice pin against Madison La Follette’s Liam Bakken in pool play. A decision loss sent DeZiel to the consolation bracket, where he was pinned three times as he accepted 16th place.
Next up for Sun Prairie, it will host Beloit Memorial on Friday, Dec. 17. Immediately following, the junior varsity only will head to an invitational at Jefferson High School on Saturday, Dec. 18. Both the varsity and junior varsity will be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 21 as the Cardinals will host Lodi.
--
Bob Downing Scramble final team scores:
1. Fennimore, 715
2. Lodi, 691
3. Kenosha Indian Trail, 503
4. River Vallet, 468
5. West Bend West, 429
6. Belmont/Platteville, 407
7. Union Grove, 384
8. Sauk Prairie, 373
9. Kewauskum, 361
10. Sun Prairie, 341
11. Fort Atkinson, 335
12. Oregon, 288
13. DeForest, 262
14. Brookfield Central, 239
15. Marshall, 231
16. Ripon, 224
17. Grafton, 212
18. Madison La Follette, 197
19. Madison West, 86
20. South Milwaukee, 78