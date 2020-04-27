Craig Evans, a 2014 Sun Prairie High School graduate, did not have his name called nor did he receive a free agent offer following the 2020 NFL Draft, held Thursday through Saturday.
Evans was a three-time All-Big Eight Conference selection after starring for the Cardinals from 2011-13. He played one season at Michigan State University before also playing at Arizona Western College and most recently at NAIA Langston University.
