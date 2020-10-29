WEEK 8
Thursday’s Game
Carolina over Atlanta
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay over Minnesota
Buffalo over New England
Tennessee over Cincinnati
Cleveland over Las Vegas
Detroit over Indianapolis
Kansas City over NY Jets
LA Rams over Miami
Baltimore over Pittsburgh
LA Chargers over Denver
New Orleans over Chicago
Seattle over San Francisco
Philadelphia over Dallas
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay over NY Giants
WEEK 7 RESULTS: 8-6
TO DATE: 72-33
