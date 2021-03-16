Thursday’s prep girls volleyball dual between Sun Prairie and Verona had all that conference championship feel to it, further justifying the purpose for an alternate fall season.
The visiting Wildcats pulled out a five-set thriller winning the fifth set, 18-16, winning the match 3-2.
“Both teams are in the same boat, we both were excited to play somebody who is so competitive,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “It was a lot of fun.”
The Cardinals (2-1) were on the verge of earning their third-straight win holding a 14-7 lead in the fifth set, but the Wildcats staved off seven consecutive match points before rallying for the win.
“We just lost confidence in ourselves. We tightened up and started to play not to lose versus play to win.”
The match was back-and-forth all night with Verona taking the first set 28-26, Sun Prairie the second and third, 27-25 and 25-21, before the Wildcats forced the fifth set winning 25-22 in the fourth.
“It was kind of the tale of the whole match. We were down 13-2 in the first set before coming back to tie it up before losing 28-26. In the second set we were down 24-21 and came back to win that one 27-25 — it was a lot of one team would pull away and then the other team would catch up,” Rantala said.
Verona had one of the top servers on the court in Claudia Bobb. Bobb showed why she has earned that distinction finishing the night with eight aces.
After the Wildcats tied the score at 14, the Cardinals again were at match-point after taking a 15-14 lead. Verona again tied the score, then went on to the 18-16 victory to win the match.
Senior outside hitter Payton Addink had a match-high 16 kills to lead Sun Prairie, which also received a match- and season-high 44 assists from junior Lily Schellpfeffer.
Sophomore Avree Antony led SP with three blocks while Haley Winter had team-highs in digs (20) and aces (3).
Up Next
Sun Prairie hosts Middleton Wednesday.
The St. Patrick’s Day special begins at 7 p.m.
