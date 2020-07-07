BEAVER DAM — Defending Series Champion Chase McDermand won the 25-lap “Rechek Excavating Midget Challenge” Badger Midget Series feature, Saturday Night at Beaver Dam Raceway.
Jack Routson took the lead at the start, the event’s only caution appeared on Lap 2 when Kyle Brinkman spun. Routson continued to lead on the restart, with McDermand advancing to fifth place on Lap 7. One lap later Lamont Crichett executed a series of barrel roll-flips on the backstretch escaping injury.
Tyler Baran challenged Routson for the lead on the restart, with McDermand moving into second place on the tenth lap. Routson drifted high in Turn 2 two laps later, giving McDermand the lead. Baran followed McDermand into second place.
Tyler Baran, Routson, and Nick Baran waged an excellent battle for second place exchanging position numerous times, four car lengths behind McDermand. McDermand began lapping the tail of the field, with seven laps remaining, and maintained his advantage over the trio.
McDermand driving the RMS/Response Management Service/Spike-Honda No. 40 finished 1.12 seconds ahead of Tyler Baran, Routson, Nick Baran, and Jeff Zelinski. McDermand holds a 53-point lead over Nick Baran heading into July 18 event at Lafayette County Speedway (Darlington, Wis.).
