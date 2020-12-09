Last season the Sun Prairie girls basketball program went through some growing pains, having lost three starters from the year before while introducing three freshmen to high school basketball. While they struggled at times the Cardinals finished with a respectable 15-9 overall record that included a third-place finish (13-5) in the Big Eight Conference.
“Our seniors will be fine and with the experience of the freshmen playing with the juniors last year, that should be a big plus,” said 11th-year Sun Prairie head coach John Olson. “It took the freshmen some time to adjust from playing seventh or eighth-grade basketball or AAU to playing in our conference; the Big Eight’s a little different animal and so we were able to navigate pretty good. There was a little frustration at the lower levels, not seeing (that) everything came quite so easy, so it was a great year in learning. Hopefully, we can take that to the next level, these girls are very smart and they had a learning curve that they had to jump into really quick.”
The 2020-21 will be a year like no other — for everyone — as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on Dane County and throughout the state and entire world. Sun Prairie was excited to begin practice on Nov. 16, only to have it halted the very next day
When Public Health Madison & Dane County Order #10 went into effect, canceling all in-person athletics. The order expires on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at which time practices may resume.
“That one kind of left us speechless, we get one day on the court and get going, and then all of the sudden we’re shut down,” admitted Olson. “Here we are chomping at the bit and there’s not a whole lot we can do about it. We’re just trying to stay positive and focus on the hope that we can continue to go.”
Sun Prairie will not be participating in athletic events until at least Jan. 23, 2021.
With all five starters receiving all-league recognition last season, the Cardinals have been chosen the favorite to win the Big Eight, along with being ranked No. 4 in the WisSports.net Division 1 preseason poll.
“I hope our ranking is NOT fake news and that we live up to our potential,” said Olson.
Headlining the All-Big Eight returnees is senior Jazzanay Seymore. The 6-foot1 senior post player earned first-team honors after leading the Cardinals in several categories including points per game (14.5), rebounds (172), blocked shots (45) and steals (45). Seymour also made 12 3-pointers and handed out 38 assists.
“There’s so much potential with Jaz and I think she’s going to be self-motivated,” said Olson of the two-time All-Big Eight selection (she was third-team in 2018-19). “I think she’s ready to go. She’s got great leadership skills and she’ll bring the younger kids along; like the other seniors, she’ll light a fire under them.”
Named honorable mention All-Big Eight in ‘19-20 were seniors Ashley Rae and Grace Radlund.
Rae (6-0, wing/post) is a fourth-year starter who averaged 7.9 ppg while grabbing 102 rebounds, made 26 assists, 20 steals, blocked 12 shots and made the second-most 3-pointers (17) on the team her junior year. Rae was named honorable mention in the conference.
Radlund (5-9, wing) made the most of her first year as a full-time starter dishing out 29 assists, making 17 steals and grabbing 58 rebounds en route to earning honorable mention recognition as well.
Maddie Strey (5-10, post), Olivia Kostelnik (5-9 wing) and Hailey Potts (6-0 post) complete the senior class for Sun Prairie.
“The one thing really great about seniors, especially when they’re hungry — I think right now these girls realize that they’re losing something that they can’t get back — when they get back on the court I think they’re going to be really hungry,” Olson said. “They’ll realize that their four years went fast and especially with the COVID situation, they won’t know it’s gone until it’s gone.”
Antionique Auston, Marie Outlay and Avree Antony were thrown into the mix as freshmen, and after getting their feet wet met the challenges high school basketball presented them.
“She’s a player that sometimes all I had to say was ‘Go get the ball and get through that press on your own,’ The old say is it’s hard to stop a bullet, so we let her go in the open court,” said Olson. “She also worked on her outside game a little bit more in the offseason.”
Auston, a 5-9 point guard, was named to the All-Big Eight second team after averaging 8.2 ppg, 5.1 rebounds and led the team with 88 assists.
Outlay, a 5-10 wing, scored 7.3 points per contest while grabbing 86 rebounds, 39 steals and led the Cardinals with 28 3-point makes. Outlay was named honorable mention.
Antony, a 5-9 wing, was an all-around player averaging 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, made 30 steals and dished out 36 assists as a freshman.
The Cardinals’ roster also includes juniors Rachel Rademacher (5-9 wing), Lexi Wilberding (5-8 guard) and Alesa Buckley (5-9 post), and sophomores Lucy Strey (6-1 post) and Makiah Hawk (6-1 post).
Middleton and Madison Memorial shared the Big Eight title last season each finishing 17-1 after splitting their season series.
“Memorial is still going to be a good team, not what they were and I heard Maya White Eagle (honorable mention All-Big Eight) transferred to Baraboo, Middleton graduated 10 seniors but they’re always tough, and I think Janesville Craig with (Claudia Fieiras) returning, she’s tough to stop and they kind of build around her. La Follette, East and of course Verona are going to be in the mix,” said Olson. “Being favored puts pressure on us, but I think we’re up for the challenge.”
Sun Prairie’s schedule is not yet known, but will be published as soon as it is released.
