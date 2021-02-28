JAZZANAY
Jazzanay Seymore

Sun Prairie senior Jazzanay Seymore has committed to playing for the Edgewood College women’s basketball team.

Seymore, a 6-foot-1 post, was a two-time All-Big Eight Conference selection, including a first-team pick as a junior.

Seymore averaged 10.9 ppg in the Cardinals’ nine games this season, and scored 704 points during her career.

Seymore played summer basketball for Flight Elite Rise.

