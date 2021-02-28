Sun Prairie senior Jazzanay Seymore has committed to playing for the Edgewood College women’s basketball team.
Seymore, a 6-foot-1 post, was a two-time All-Big Eight Conference selection, including a first-team pick as a junior.
Seymore averaged 10.9 ppg in the Cardinals’ nine games this season, and scored 704 points during her career.
Seymore played summer basketball for Flight Elite Rise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.