MATT DEPREY
MATT DEPREY

Sports you played in high school: Baseball

Favorite sports moment: Beating Oak Creek in the State Quarterfinal

Favorite school subject: Math

GPA: 3.95

Post high school plans: Play Baseball at Xavier University and get a business degree there

Song you’re listening to right now: Headlines by Drake

Favorite place to eat: Chick-fil-A

I like competing against: Middleton for the Strike Out Cancer Game

Motto/saying: Get comfortable being uncomfortable

