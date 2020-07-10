BEAVER DAM — Sun Prairie’s Eric Blumer scored his first feature win of the year during the special July 4th race held at Beaver Dam Raceway. With Angell Park Speedway on hiatus due to Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Beaver Dam dirt track added the event with classes that should have been competing at Angell Park on Independence Day.
Driving an INEX Legend in the Wisconsin Legends Racing Dirt Series, Blumer started the night qualifying 16th out of 30 cars. From his second row starting spot, he led the first half of his heat race, but could not hold off Waupun’s Mike Mueller and was relegated to a second-place finish.
By luck of the qualifying inversion, Blumer was on the outside of the front row for the feature. He went to the lead at the drop of the green and led the field of 20 cars for the first 10 laps of the 20-lap race. A red flag for a large pile-up of cars, culminating in a flip by Dominick Troyan, erased Blumer’s four-car-length advantage. Troyan was uninjured, but his car and several others were done for the night.
On the restart, Blumer darted to the lead again, but Illinois driver Jamie Clos was catching him as the leader ran low, and Clos ran high. With six laps left, Clos powered by Blumer and put some distance between the two. On the last lap, Blumer caught the leader and they were side-by-side exiting turn-two until they came out of the last turn, where Clos gained a slight advantage. Blumer found some more grip and at the line, Clos nipped him by .08 seconds or about a half a car length.
The top finishers were required to have their cars inspected after the race. Here, it was discovered the Clos’ car was not in compliance with rules regarding ride height and he was disqualified. Blumer was awarded the win. Brian Peterson, an Angell Park regular in both Midgets and Legends, was the runner-up.
The win puts Blumer on top of the point standings for the WLRDS. He scored a heat win and a second place run in the feature earlier in the year at Gravity Park Speedway in Chilton, Wis.
Davey Ray, a former Badger Midget champion and frequent winner at Angell Park, made his trip from Indianapolis worthwhile as he took both his heat and the “wingLESS” Sprint Car feature wins at Beaver Dam. He repeated the feat the next night at 141 Speedway in Maribel, Wis.
Chase McDermand, the 2019 Badger Midget Series champion, won his heat and the Badger Midget feature. Sun Prairie’s Pat Hensen finished 17th.
Many of the drivers at the Beaver Dam event were looking forward to racing at Angell Park this season, perhaps none more than Blumer. Having attended races at his hometown track since birth, an Angell Park A-Main win is his primary goal. In 2019, he had a heat win and several podium finishes in features there. It appears the virus and local rules will dictate whether racers will get that chance 2020.
