This Friday was supposed to be the grand opening of the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
COVID-19 derailed that.
Still, the Sun Prairie community has witnessed the birth of a brand new state-of-the-art facility that once it does open, will rally around from anything from athletics to social events, distancing likely included.
Plans were to have the facility, located at the original site adjacent to Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and Prairie Phoenix Academy, completed and ready to go by this Friday’s originally-scheduled football season opener between the Sun Prairie Cardinals and Hudson Raiders, but ever since the Big Eight Conference announced July 21 it would suspend all athletics for the fall of 2020, the fast-paced construction was slowed down as it didn’t need to meet the aforementioned deadline.
“The field itself could be played on, but the seating would not have been completed,” said Eric Nee, SPASD Athletics and Activities Director. “When we made that decision to move fall sports to the spring, all Saturday (or overtime) work was put on hold. Should we have moved forward and this would have been the typical year, the stadium would have been done.
“When we pushed pause on fall athletics, we also pushed pause on some of the construction.”
Nee said the stadium should be completed by the first week of September.
For the first time in nearly four decades, Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski isn’t preparing for the start of the football season.
“Whether it’s been playing or coaching, it’s been 39 years,” he said. “I believe I started playing football in third grade, so this fall is kind of strange.”
Kaminski is “chomping at the bit” to get onto Ashley Field.
“It looks amazing,” he said. “It’s something that’s going to be very special. Hopefully, it’s something that’s only going to be delayed a couple of months.”
In July the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association gave its approval to go ahead with a delayed start to the fall season, with “low-risk” sports such as girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country, starting practices this past Monday, and “high-risk” sports, volleyball, boys soccer and football, beginning the week of Sept. 7. But the Big Eight, which includes Sun Prairie, elected to try and play its fall sports in the spring.
At last Friday’s Board of Control meeting, the WIAA approved several details of a one-year alternative season in the spring for fall sports and reduced the number of weeks for sports during the 2020-21 winter and spring seasons.
All Big Eight member schools have determined they will opt in to the alternate fall season for all sports, working on creating these schedules and altering the existing winter and spring seasons to accommodate the change of dates.
“We will alter our schedules starting with the winter, then into fall and spring, to accommodate the changes,” said Nee.
When the field will officially be used for the first time is undetermined. As Sun Prairie lies within Dane County, it also lies within Dane County’s restrictions in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this time all of our (athletic) fields are shut down with the school also being shut down; I do not see that field being used for athletics until we start up fall athletics in March,” said Nee.
The first football games of the 2020-21 school year will be held the third week of March, 2021. The Cardinals are coming off an 8-4 campaign, one that saw them go three games deep into the WIAA playoffs before losing 28-17 to Madison Memorial in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
“The hard thing is that our state right now is what I like to call the ‘Wild, Wild West’ right now: different counties and schools are doing different things, some can play here and some can get with their kids, but in (Dane County) we can’t,” said Kaminski. “It’s frustrating, but it also makes it a little bit more of a challenge to know what’s going on.”
Kaminski added: “Safety is of the utmost importance and we have to trust what our leaders are doing, leading us in the right way so we are able to teach and coach our kids in the future.”
Kaminski isn’t only a coach, he is a parent of two Sun Prairie student-athletes, including his son, Jerry, a sophomore quarterback.
“It’s a challenge,” said Kaminski. “I just worry about our young people not being able to have that interaction that they need with their peers and their coaches and teachers. That, to me, is the biggest factor right now.”
