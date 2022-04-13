The Sun Prairie boys tennis team continues to challenge itself early in the 2022 season. Last weekend, the Cardinals kicked off the regular season by hosting an invitational with some talented squads from around the state. They kept things a little closer to home on Tuesday, April 12, hosting Big Eight rival La Follette.
In a closely contested day of competition, it was the Lancers that emerged with a narrow 4-3 team victory to drop the Cardinals to 0-1 in conference duals to start the year.
No. 1 singles sophomore Nikko Vilwock was Sun Prairie's sole winner in singles. He was absolutely dominant, crushing La Follette's Lee Feldhausen 6-0, 6-0 to score a point for the Cardinals.
Noah Berg was no slouch for the Cardinals in the No. 2 singles position, however. La Follette's Colton Wilhite managed to take a 6-1 win in the first set, but Berg did not surrender. He battled back for a 6-4 win in the second to force a third set. A strenuous battle ultimately went to Wilhite in a 10-7 score.
Neither Connor Macy (No. 3 singles) nor Mandeep Srirameneni (No. 4 singles) managed to steal a set off of their counterparts, losing 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-3, respectively. Macy was filling in for senior Owen Parker, who was bumped up to No. 1 doubles to fill the absence of senior Kyle Helmenstine.
Parker paired up with senior Jacob Baldwin to take on La Follette's duo of Charlie Haight and Glenn Conway in No. 1 doubles action. The new pairing put up a good fight in the first set, losing 6-4, before storming in to take the second set 6-3. In the end, the Lancers managed to hold on in a barnburner for a 12-10 win in the third set to decide the match.
While Baldwin and Parker put up a strong fight, the new duo would be the only doubles pair to lose on the day.
No. 2 doubles duo Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel made quick work of La Follette's Kyle France and Matthew Wright. The Cardinals romped to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
Sun Prairie's No. 3 doubles pair of Pallav and Prabhav Karri had to work a bit more for it. After La Follette's pair of Aidan Esquivel and Thomas Hustedt stole the first set 6-1, the Karri's got to work. They took the next set 6-3 before dominating the third set, 10-2, to take the victory home.
The Cardinals will have another chance to hop back into the win column when they host Madison Eastside on Tuesday, April 19 at 4 pm. They'll follow that up with a trip to Verona on Wednesday, April 20, also at 4 pm.