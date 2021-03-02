The Sun Prairie boys swim team made its first road trip — make that trips — successful ones earning a pair of Big Eight Conference dual victories over the weekend.
The Cardinals traveled to Beloit Friday and came away with a 131-39, before heading to Janesville Saturday to take down Craig, 127-43.
“Us coaches have been emphasizing quality yards at practice these last fews weeks, giving swimmers the feedback they need to be the best they can be. The meets against Beloit and Craig verified that we are progressing in a positive direction,” said Sun Prairie head coach Konrad Plomedahl. “Team energy and spirit is high, and this momentum will drive us all to continue to make progress toward having fun and swimming fast.
“We represented ourselves very well in our first away meets of the season.”
Against Beloit Memorial, Janelle Schulz continued her strong senior season with two individual and two relay victories. Schulz outdistanced the field in both the 100-yard breaststroke, winning in 1 minute, 8.97 seconds, and 200 freestyle, topping all swimmers in the event in the time of 2:00.26.
Schulz teamed up with junior Brooke Laube, senior Grace Wala and sophomore Ruthie Pavelski to win the night’s first race, the 200 medley relay (1:53.81), then teamed up with junior Paige Rundahl, sophomore Tori Barnet and freshman Maeve Sullivan to take first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.83).
Other first-place swims included Rundahl (2:19.73, 200 IM) and (:55.90, 100 free), Barnet (:25.45, 50 free) and Sala (5:29.34, 500 free).
Meanwhile, Sun Prairie had 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 freestyle as Sala (2:03.31) and Sullivan (2:05.13) followed Schulz; the 200 IM as Laube (2:25.26) and sophomore Logan Cunningham (2:36.26) were right behind Rundahl; the 50 freestyle with Laube (:26.30) and senior Brooke Crosby (:26.58) on the heels of Barnet; the 500 freestyle with junior Nora Van De Wiel (5:37.36) Abby Krejcha (5:52.49) coming in second and third, respectively, behind Sala; and 100 breaststroke as sophomores Olivia Sala (1:12.69) and Ellie Reeder coming in right behind Schulz.
Sun Prairie 127 Janesville Craig 43
Sun Prairie took first in every event leading to a convincing Big Eight dual win over host Janesville Craig Saturday.
Barnet, Rundahl and Olivia Sala led the charge each earning a pair of firsts. Barnet won the 200 freestyle (2:02.82) and 100 freestyle (:55.81), Rundahl topped the field in both the 50 freestyle (:25.34) and 100 butterfly (1:02.84), and Sala was champion in the 500 freestyle (5:26.08) and 100 backstroke (1:12.77).
Also registering individual firsts were Schulz (2:14.84, 200 IM) and Olivia Sala (1:12.77, 100 breast).
The Cardinals also swept all three relays. The 200 medley team of Sullivan, Olivia Sala, Grace Sala and Rundahl won in 1:55.14); the 200 freestyle foursome of Brielle Laube, Crosby, Grace Sala and Brooke Laube topped the field in 1:44.27; and the 400 freestyle squad of Schulz, Barnet, Brooke Laube and Sullivan won in 3:41.96.
Junior Varsity
Like the varsity the Sun Prairie junior varsity earned two wins sweeping through Beloit (133-24) and Janesville Craig (136-34).
Up Next
The Cardinals head back to Janesville to take on Parker on Tuesday. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
