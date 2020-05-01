Andy Thompson could not have had a better week than the one he had in May 2000.
Twenty years ago Saturday Thompson made his Major League Baseball debut, becoming the first and to date only graduate of Sun Prairie High School to make it to “The Show.”
And then five days later he became a father.
“I definitely can’t believe it’s been 20 years,” said the former Cardinal three-sport athlete who starred in football, basketball and baseball during the early 1990s. “Sometimes it seems like it was yesterday, and then you look in the mirror and you can tell it’s been 20 years.
“There are a lot of unbelievable memories, especially every spring.”
Just days after leading the Cardinals to the 1994 WIAA Division 1 state championship the Toronto Blue Jays selected Thompson, a standout shortstop and pitcher, in the 23rd round (650th overall) of the 1994 MLB June Amateur Draft.
CALLED TO THE MAJORS
Thompson spent five seasons in the Blue Jays’ minor league system and started the 2000 season with their Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse SkyChiefs. He was batting .241 and starting in left field when he got the call.
Like most major leaguers, it’s a day he’ll never forget.
“My wife was pregnant with our daughter (Taylor) and I was actually expecting that call (of her birth),” said Thompson. “I was with Syracuse (New York) and we were on our way to Norfolk, Virginia for a series there. I was in the airplane on a layover and when I got the call I gave a thumb’s up to my teammates, and they thought I was going to be going home for the birth of my daughter. They had no idea I was getting called up until I got off the plane. Yeah, it was a real surprise to get that phone call.”
Notifying Thompson of his call-up to the big leagues was Toronto Blue Jays Assistant General Manager Jim Fanning.
“He said ‘What do you think about getting on a plane and going to Chicago?’” Thompson said of Fanning. “I probably didn’t say the right thing next because I was thinking about my wife having our first child; the first thing out of my mouth was, ‘Did you know my wife was giving birth?’ He said, ‘No, but we’ll work on that.’ Obviously, a lot of things were going through my head, but I was super excited.”
His first call after receiving the big news was to his wife, Christine, and then his parents, Bruce and Nancy Thompson who were back home in Sun Prairie. He also called his in-laws and agent.
“You don’t get there alone, that’s for sure,” he said. “I had a wonderful support system — they were my team.”
Thompson met up with the parent club as the Blue Jays were about to begin a three-game series with the White Sox. His call-up came following injuries to outfielders Shannon Stewart and Raul Mondesi.
MLB DEBUT
He didn’t play in the first game of the series, but the following night Thompson made his MLB debut on May 2. Starting in left field, he batted seventh, between designated hitter Marty Cordova and shortstop Alex Gonzalez.
Facing White Sox left-hander Jim Parque in his first-ever plate appearance, Thompson drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch in the top of the second inning.
“He threw me a change-up down in the dirt and I actually laid off of it. I remember running to first and (White Sox first baseman) Paul Konerko looked at me and said: ‘Are you serious, it took me 80 at bats to walk my first time in the big leagues. How are you not swinging at that pitch?’”
Parque also walked Thompson in his second plate appearance in the fourth, which drew the same reaction from Konerko. In his following at bats Thompson grounded out to first in the sixth, flew out to right in the seventh and in the ninth was struck out by Chicago reliever Keith Foulke ending the night 0-for-3.
“I didn’t get a hit, but I was happy to get a couple of walks after working the counts to 3-2,” remembered Thompson.
Facing only left-handed starting pitchers Thompson didn’t play the following night as the White Sox sent righty James Baldwin to the mound. The Blue Jays then headed back to Toronto to face the Cleveland Indians on May 3 in the SkyDome.
THE HIT
On May 4, Thompson again started in left field and again batted seventh as he would be facing left-hander Chuck Finley, a 17-year veteran and 200-game winner.
In his first at bat, with the bases loaded, Thompson again worked the count to 3-2 before lining Finley’s offering into right field, scoring Carlos Delgado with the game’s first run of what would be a five-run second inning.
“It was a very exciting moment,” said Thompson.
Thompson would finish the night 1-for-3, grounding out and striking out in his next at bats before drawing yet another walk. He also scored twice in an 8-1 Blue Jays win.
“I was actually named player of the game and we won,” said Thompson.
HAMILTON
ON THE CALL
In a strange twist, the Indians play-by-play announcer was none other than Tom Hamilton, a Waterloo native and older brother of Rob Hamilton, Thompson’s former assistant baseball coach and current head coach of the Cardinals.
“I remember I had gone down to talk to him during batting practice and it was really a kick for me, because I knew how highly regarded he was in Rob’s eyes; not only was he a tremendous player, but he was a great kid,” recalled Tom Hamilton.
GREAT FAN SUPPORT
With Sun Prairie being close, Thompson had a lot of family and friends make the nearly 3-hour drive to Chicago’s south side to watch him play. That included Hamilton.
“It was pretty exciting to be down there and think, ‘He’s made it,’” said Hamilton. “It was pretty cool to think that one of your players had actually made it to the major leagues; only a small percentage can say that.”
“I think I had almost 30 people on the guest list,” Thompson said. “You can only have four (game tickets) but when you ask around your teammates will give you theirs if they’re not using them. Of course, I was asking around and got enough. I remember many people, even ones that I didn’t know that were going to be there, were yelling at me; it was awesome to be so close to home and then to see everybody after the game, it was a very exciting time.”
While Hamilton remembers some of the bigger moments that Thompson created, he also recalls the practices that had everyone in awe.
“There wasn’t a practice that would go by where your jaw wouldn’t drop or stop what you were doing and just kind of do a head-snap when he was in the batting cage; it was just a totally different sound coming off his bat,” said Hamilton.
It would be the only hit — and final game — Thompson would play in the major leagues.
BECOMING
A FATHER
Thompson didn’t play the following day against the Indians and then he received a call from home that Christine would be induced on May 6, but there was a snowstorm in Wisconsin that delayed things.
“I called back to Toronto and they said it was OK to stay another day because there was a righty starter,” said Thompson.
On May 7, Taylor Thompson was born.
“It was quite a week with all that happening,” said Thompson. “It was unforgettable.”
BACK TO
THE MINORS
Thompson returned to the Blue Jays on May 8, but did not see any more action before being sent back to AAA Syracuse on May 15. He finished that season batting .246 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.
Thompson never had any other opportunities in his Toronto career to re-join the parent club.
“When you get on the other side of your career you see the business side of it. At the time we had Shannon Stewart, one of the fastest guys in baseball and a lead-off hitter and I am not a lead-off hitter, and Raul Mondesi in right field and he had a very big contract at the time,” said Thompson. “Believe it or not you end up being somewhat of an insurance policy for if anybody gets hurt or traded and your kind of waiting for your opportunity or chance; that’s all you want is the chance to get 200-300 at bats at the big-league level to see if you can make it up there.”
Under his own volition, Thompson grew weary of his future with the Blue Jays.
“I felt I played well enough in the minor league and certainly Triple-A to play at the big-league level, but at some point, unless you’re a superstar, it becomes being at the right place at the right time. Unfortunately, I wasn’t patient enough to stay in the Toronto organization; I think I would have gotten an unbelievable opportunity by about age 26, but at 24 being young and thinking you’re wasting time in the minor leagues you feel like you deserve a shot and I jumped ship.
He said that was a big mistake.
“They’re the ones that drafted you, put time into you and money, and obviously were very sewn into your career. They’re also the ones that believed in you from the get-go,” he added.
Thompson began the 2001 season with Syracuse, but then was demoted to High-A Dunedin where he finished the season.
He signed with the Anaheim Angels at the start of the 2002 season, but was released at the end of spring training. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and played in Triple-A Durham and Double-A New Haven, hitting .230 with seven homers and 44 RBIs.
Thompson tried extending his career one more year, signing with the Florida Marlins at the start of 2003, but again was released before the end of spring training.
“Kind of a fun trivia I signed with the Angels in big league camp and they went on to win the World Series in 2002, and then I was with the Marlins in camp in 2003 and they won the World Series later that year,” said Thompson.
In eight minor league seasons Thompson hit .265 with 114 home runs (52 coming in AAA) and drove in 504 base runners.
BAHE & HAMILTON
Thompson learned a lot of his baseball from hall of fame coach Garry Bahe.
“He was very talented,” Bahe said. “There weren’t too many things he couldn’t do.”
Bahe remembers Thompson as being well beyond his years in high school.
Thompson had originally planned on attending the University of Minnesota on a baseball scholarship.
“He was very mature both physically and mentally for his age,” Bahe said. “He was well-coordinated and was very gifted playing the game and also real humble with his abilities. I think that helped him to deal with the things that were said he could do or possibly do; it worked out really well for him.”
Bahe not only led the ‘94 Cardinals to the Division 1 title, but three years later guided the program to their third state championship. In 15 seasons, he led the Cardinals to 161 victories, four Big Eight Conference titles and was named Wisconsin Baseball Coach of the year in 1994.
In 2016 Bahe joined another SPHS coaching legend Leon Piddington in being inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame.
Bahe did not make the trip to Chicago in 2000 to watch Thompson as he was still coaching the Cardinals. It would wind up being his final season after announcing his retirement later that spring.
“I was very proud (of Andy) because you could go a whole lifetime and that doesn’t happen very often; very few individuals that play the game get a chance to do that. He’s very fortunate, he was very talented, and he earned that,” Bahe said.
Thompson said playing for Bahe and Hamilton in high school was like having two head coaches.
“Coach Bahe was such a calming voice, such a reassuring, steady and consistent coach. He was even-keel. And then Coach Hamilton was the fiery guy, someone who could light a fire underneath you and get you to perform at a higher level that even you thought was possible. They were a perfect combination,” said Thompson.
“He was just an unbelievable athlete and incredible leader,” recalled Hamilton. “Not only was he extremely talented offensively, but he played short and pitched as well as anybody in the state, and he ran great for a big man. It was a pleasure to be able to coach him.”
“The tradition we have at Sun Prairie is like any other when it comes to baseball and I’m proud to be a part of that,” Thompson added.
Following his playing days Thompson returned to Sun Prairie where he is now co-owner of Prairie Athletic Club. He and Christine have two children, Taylor, a sophomore at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and Luke, a sophomore at SPHS.
