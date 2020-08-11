As snowflakes fell like confetti and Ryan Klongland raised the gold ball the dream had been realized: Sun Prairie was the WIAA Division 1 state football champions for the first time in school history.
Hard to believe, but that was 25 years ago.
“The crazy part is it seems like yesterday sometimes,” said Troy Turek, a senior two-way lineman on the state title team. “I totally can’t believe it’s been 25 years, that’s crazy.”
Turek, who went on to win a Rose Bowl with the Wisconsin Badgers in 1999, was one of several big-time athletes that rose to the occasion in 1995, taking the Sun Prairie community by storm — and weather one — as to this day it stands as the program’s only state championship in the sport.
“That was a special group of guys that we had. A lot of us grew up together, playing flag football or backyard football while becoming very close, and then on top of that we had a special group of coaches,” Turek said. “Coach (Mike) Hahn’s legacy speaks for itself: I played for some great coaches in my day, one of which is coach (Barry) Alvarez, but Coach Hahn has a special place in my heart.”
Led by Hahn and a coaching staff that included Garry Bahe, Tim Bass, Dan Kissling, Steve Minga, Rob Hamilton, Tom Tucker, James Ackley, Steve Nelson and Pete Twedell, the ‘95 Cardinals have long been considered one of the greatest football teams ever assembled in the state of Wisconsin.
“That was kind of a dream come true,” said Hahn of that magical season. “We’d been trying for a long time to get to that championship game and we always ran up against most of the time the team that went on to win the state championship.”
In their previous seven WIAA playoffs appearances, the Cardinals had lost to the eventual state champions six times, including 1994 when Sun Prairie lost 28-14 to Hartland Arrowhead in Level 2. Arrowhead went on to beat Muskego in the Division 1 title game.
“We couldn’t get over the hump,” said Hahn.
Hahn coached Sun Prairie from 1972-2003, compiling a school-record 214 wins. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999.
“Those ‘95 kids were really resilient,” said Hahn. “They were wonderful.”
PATH TO THE
TITLE GAME
Sun Prairie started the season off with a close 7-6 win over Janesville Craig, before earning its first of what would be six shutouts — blanking Madison Memorial 35-0 in Week 2.
After beating Madison East 28-6 to improve to 3-0, the Cardinals faced arch nemesis Middleton. In a defensive battle Middleton prevailed, 14-10, which would stand as the only loss of the season for Sun Prairie.
“It was a wake-up call,” remembered Rick Nelson, a senior co-captain and halfback on the ‘95 team. “We kind of expected to go in and win (every game), but it was one of those games where we didn’t execute the way we should have.”
“I didn’t know what direction the guys were going to take after that loss. But boy, they really rallied,” remembered Hahn.
The Cardinals righted the ship in Week 5 holding off Rockford Guilford, 21-18, a team led by futured future NFL linebacker Carols Polk.
“Coming off a loss and going into that game we knew if we took care of them, things could be pretty special; we rolled through the rest of the year,” Nelson said.
Sun Prairie actually played at Camp Randall earlier in the ‘95 season, facing Beloit Memorial in the Big Eight Football Jamboree in Week 6. The Cardinals rolled by the Purple Knights, 35-6, improving to 5-1.
A 23-0 blanking of Madison West then began an impressive string of five-straight shutouts, with regular-season wins over Janesville Parker (33-0) and Madison La Follette (28-0) before opening the WIAA playoffs with shutouts over Oconomowoc and La Follette, both by scores of 27-0.
Just one team stood in the way of Sun Prairie reaching the state finals for the first time in school history, Green Bay East. The Cardinals racked up 346 yards of offense in the 33-12 win, as junior Chris Guetzlaff rushed for 143 yards and a pair of scores while Klongland added two rushing TDs.
“They were an option team and at that time it wasn’t quite as common to see,” recalled Hahn of the semifinal game played in Portage. “Gosh, our kids really performed magnificently — they shut down the option and just took the game over — it’s one of the most memorable games I ever coached.
“I remember I was so impressed with them I said afterwards: ‘We’re not just going to go to state, we’re going to win it.’ I think some of them looked at me like I was crazy, but I really believed in them.”
TITLE GAME
Based on tradition alone having played in five state finals and winning championships in 1979, ‘80 and ‘91, Kenosha Tremper, coached by WFCA Hall of Famer Ron Davies, was considered the favorite heading into the Division 1 title game.
Hahn believes Tremper was ranked No. 5 in the USA Today National High School poll at the time.
“They were impressive,” he added.
But weather was the ultimate equalizer While at the start of the game there were a few snowflakes flying inside the Camp Randall bowl, by halftime it was a full-on blizzard.
“As soon as the snow started to come down we noticed it was going to be tough to keep our footing,” said Nelson, the second-leading rusher with 410 yards that season. “I remember them shoveling the yard lines and sidelines.”
Tremper put up the only points of the first half, scoring on the second series of the game as Justin Peete capped off a six-play drive with a 15-yard sweep around the left side for a 7-0 lead, one the Trojans took into halftime.
“By the time we went into the locker room it was snowing, and boy was it cold, and the field was frozen,” said Hahn.
Hahn remembered his halftime speech as being short, but to the point. “I just said, ‘You guys warm up, we’re going to win this game.’”
Then came the shoe change, and that changed the game — in Sun Prairie’s favor. (See story on B1).
Karl Raymond was The Star sports editor at the time. “Being in the press box it just looked like a few white snowflakes, and then all of the sudden it kept getting worse and worse. You could really sympathise with the players and the coaches after walking onto the field to do interviews; Wow, you could feel the wind and the depth of the snow. “
Weather also neutralized one of Sun Prairie’s strengths, the passing game. Senior split end John Derlein, the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, came into the game with 58 receptions for 1,133 yards — school records at the time — but was held to just one catch for 7 yards.
After going 0-for-7 through the air in the first half, Klongland completed his first pass of the game to Derlein early in the second half. Four plays later he found Guetzlaff, an all-conference running back, wide open for a 33-yard touchdown. Aiding Sun Prairie’s first-ever state score was the fact that Kenosha Tremper defensive back Ryan Taske slipped on the slick turf. Punter John Hagemeier was used instead of kicker Matt Schlueter to attempt the extra point, and the senior’s split the uprights tying the game at 7-7 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
As it did all season long the Sun Prairie defense made a stop, holding the Trojans on their next drive. That led to the following possession that produced what proved to be the winning touchdown.
After Guetzlaff carried the ball twice for 15 yards he fumbled, but an alert Turek fell on the loose ball to keep the drive alive.
“I do remember recovering a fumble, I don’t remember it to a T, but I do recall doing that,” Turek said.
The teams traded penalties before Guetzlaff cut to his left and kept his balance on the slick turf running 19 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. This time Hagemeier missed the PAT, but the Cardinals led 13-7 with 14 seconds left in the third.
Tremper had three possessions in the fourth quarter, but only accumulated 23 yards against the stingy SP defense.
Raymond wrote: “Overall the statistics favored Kenosha Tremper, but the gold ball belonged to Sun Prairie.”
Raymond, who still lives in Cambridge, recalled how difficult the ride home later that night was. “It was one of the worse trips home I had at night, and what I remember vividly was hearing tree branches snapping from the weight of the snow.”
The Cardinals finished their state championship season 12-1.
A SPECIAL TEAM
Tim Bass is one of two coaches (Tom Tucker is the other) who is still on the coaching staff today. Bass was in his fifth season with his alma mater coaching both sides of the line. Early in the season he didn’t know how good the team would be, but knew it was full of terrific athletes.
“We had an offensive and defensive line that were really special. We had guys like Troy Turek who started at Minnesota before coming to Wisconsin, Shawn Koranda who walked on at Iowa, and even though we lost him early in the year to a broken leg, Brian Carey was a special athlete and team leader,” recalled Bass.
Sun Prairie was filled with multi-sport athletes, some who won multiple state championships as members of the 1997 Division 1 state title hockey and baseball teams. Tom Elridge, a junior halfback and safety, won state championships in all three.
Several other athletes went on to have collegiate careers, and not only in football. Derlein played wide receiver at St. Cloud State, Guetzlaff played baseball at Minnesota and Kurt Vitense, a junior quarterback on the team, played baseball at the University of Iowa, just to mention a few.
After the game Bass picked up the state championship trophy from Hahn’s house and with the weather conditions being so poor.
“I was just hoping he didn’t crash with it in his possession,” he said.
NOTES...
Sun Prairie became only the second school out of the Big Eight Conference to win a WIAA state championship (Madison West was the first in 1977). Today, they remain the only state champs out of the Big Eight. … The football championship was the fourth state title for a Sun Prairie program. Baseball had won WIAA crowns in 1974 and 1994, while the boys golf team won a championship in 1991. … Klongland passed for 1,397 yards, a school r … Hagemeier led the team with 106 tackles while Ben Teasdale had team-high’s in tackles for a loss (17) and quarterback sacks (7). … Sun Prairie has played for state championships twice since ‘95, losing the Div. 1 title games in 2012 and 2017.
