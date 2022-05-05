The Sun Prairie boys golf team's season thus far has been far from easy. The Cardinals have been battling the elements in most of their matches, shooting through wind and rain in the latter half of April.
The year kicked off with a 3-team match at Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville on Tuesday, April 12 against Janesville Craig and La Follette. Tyler Schick turned in the lowest score of the day for the Cardinals with a 79. Jordan Draws was next with an 83, followed by Alex Oehrlein at 84, Jacob Hollfelder at 85, and Nick Rienstra at 89.
Sun Prairie's combined score of 331 was just enough to edge out Craig's score of 332, netting the Cardinals their first conference win of the new season. La Follette took 3rd with a team score of 392 and Craig's Bryce Sullivan was the medalist with a 73 on the day.
Extreme wind caused only half of the impending Monona Grove Invitational to be played, giving the Cardinals a chance to take a breather before their next match.
They'd return to the links on Wednesday, April 20 with a trip to Odana Hills Golf course to take on Beloit Memorial and Madison West. In another close contest, Sun Prairie would settle for 2nd with 334 team points, just behind Beloit's 332. West would take 3rd with 36.
Sun Prairie was again led by Schick, who shot a 75. Oehrlein was 2nd with an 81, Hollfelder shot an 87, and Draws rounded out the team scoring with a 91. Beloit's Griffin Oberneder barely edged out Schick for medalist honors with a 74.
The Cardinals would take a brief break from conference play to compete in the Sheboygan North Invitational at Whistling Straits Irish Course the following day on Thursday, April 21.
It was a massive invitational, bringing in a whopping 40 teams from around the state. The Cardinals found their place near the middle of the pack, finishing 18th with a team score of 724 (348, 376) from the 2-round affair. The invitational was won by Waunakee with a score of 647.
Schick had the 10th best individual performance at the invitational, shooting a 2-round 161 (78, 83). Aiden O'Gara was Sun Prairie's next highest finisher with a 186 (91, 95), followed by Hollfelder at 188 (89, 99), and Oehrlein at 189 (90, 99).
Sun Prairie parlayed this invitational experience into another the next week. On Monday, April 25, the Cardinals traveled to Madison's Blackhawk Country Club for the Edgewood Invitational. The Cardinals would finish 10th of the 21 competing teams with a team score of 344. Middleton won the event and also had the only golfer to shoot under par.
Schick finished tied for 7th individually with a score of 80. Gabe Roe was up next for the Cardinals with an 87, followed by Hollfelder with an 88 and Rienstra with an 89.
There was no time to rest for the Cardinals as the following day, they were back in action. They traveled to University Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, April 26 for the 30th Annual Morgan Stanley Shoot-out.
The Cardinals took 9th of the 12 area teams with a team score of 351. As is typically the case, Schick turned in the lowed card for Sun Prairie with an 80. He was followed by O'Gara with an 86, Hollfelder with an 88, and Draws with a 95.
Sun Prairie's most recent challenge was a trip to Erin Hills Golf Course on Saturday, April 30 for the MACC Fund Invitational, hosted by Arrowhead High School. The Cardinals would finish 19th of the 22 teams that finished the event with a team score of 391. Edgewood won the invitational with a team score of 323.
A trio of Cardinals tied for Sun Prairie's best performance on the day as Schick, Hollfelder, and Oehrlein all put up a 92. O'Gara would close out Sun Prairie's scoring with a 115. The invitational's medalist was Edgewood's Zeke Boos, who shot a 76.
As the weather begins to lighten up and become more accommodating for golf, the Cardinals hope to continue to build confidence and hope for a deep playoff push.
Sun Prairie's season continues Thursday, May 5 with a home triple against Middleton and Verona. Next week, the Cardinals will compete in an invitational at Madison Blackhawk Country Club on Monday, May 9 and another on Thursday, May 12 at Yahara Golf Course.