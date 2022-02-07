The 2021-22 season was a historic one for wrestling in the state of Wisconsin. Saturday, Jan. 29 was the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament, held at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, WI. The Waterloo wrestling program was a part of that history.
Waterloo junior wrestler Cassandra Valle made the journey up to La Cross to compete in the 126 lbs. weight class tournament. Not only did she compete, she thrived. She won three of her matches on the day to finish 4th overall.
"This is so great for her and is monumental for girls wrestling in our program," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "She's a trailblazer. We've already had some girls sign up in at the middle school level since she competed. I'm glad she found success on what was a long day of competition."
Valle had spent the majority of the regular season competing against male opponents, so it was fair to say there was an air of uncertainty entering the competition. Valle wiped away all questions early as she got off to a blazing start.
She kicked off the day against Hudson's Karsyn Michaelson, who she pinned in 2:28 to advance. This set up a matchup with Wisconsin Lutheran's Olivia Ramirez, who entered the match fresh after receiving a first-round bye. The match went the entirety of three periods. Valle battled hard and earned a 10-8 decision victory to advance to the quarterfinals.
The victories didn't end there for Valle. In the quarterfinals, she faced off against Whitefish Bay/Dominican/University's Rosemary Triggs. Triggs also had a bye earlier in the tournament, but that wasn't too much of a disadvantage for Valle. Again, the match went the distance. Again, Valle emerged victorious. This time, Valle won by an 11-5 decision to advance to the semifinals.
Awaiting Valle in the semifinals was eventual 126 lbs. state champion, Sofia Brynman-Metcalf of Jefferson. Brynman-Metcalf was a buzzsaw, wrestling for a grand total of three mintues and 34 seconds as she pinned all of her opponents. Brynman-Metcalf got the pin on Valle in 0:15, sending her to the 3rd place match against Turner's Sydney Andrews.
Turner's last two matches had gone the distance, much like Valle, so fatigue levels after a long day of competition were likely similar. In this one, Turner claimed 3rd place by pinning Valle in 2:21.
Still just a junior, Valle will have another shot at the state tournament next year. It was a ground-breaking accomplishment for Valle to reach the highest level of competition and perform as well as she did.