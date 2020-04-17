Dominic Backes’ play on the football field was recognized throughout his high school career, and now his academics are at the forefront.
The senior defensive back of the perennial powerhouse Sun Prairie Cardinals has been named to 2019 Wisconsin Football Foundation’s State Scholar-Athlete Team.
“It was something the coaches nominated me for and I had to apply into; at first I received a plaque for being nominated, and (Tuesday) I was told I was named to the Scholar-Athlete Team,” said Backes.
Backes has a cumulative GPA of 3.98 on a 4.0 scale and plans on attending Valparaiso University in Indiana to both study psychology and play football.
“I’m going to be taking a pre-med course because they don’t offer pre-med as a major (at Valpo), and then hopefully go on to med school after my classes,” said Backes, who wants to be a clinical psychiatrist.
Founded in 1993, the Wisconsin Chapter is one of 120 Chapters of the National Football Foundation (NFF), which currently includes an all-time high of over 12,000 members. Each year over $1 million in scholarships are awarded by Chapters to high school scholar-athletes.
A 6-foot-0, 195-pound defensive back, Backes helped the Cardinals finish 8-4 and advance to the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals for a second consecutive season. In two seasons as a starter, he recorded 110 tackles, including five tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks. Backes also recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes on his way to being named second-team All-Big Eight as a junior and honorable mention this past fall.
“There’s nothing like playing for Sun Prairie,” said Backes. “Playing at Ashley Field was such a cool environment every Friday night. Every game we went into there was a good chance we were the better team, it just made the game a lot more fun.”
Backes also cherishes playing in a secondary with Dominick Landphier and Jamel Stone. All three will play at the next level, with Landphier going to Winona State University and Stone at Bemidji State in Minnesota.
“It was really fun playing with them and I became really good friends with them, it was just kind of a bond we had,” Backes said.
Backes also acknowledged his coaches, and in particular defensive coaches Jeff Russell, Tom Tucker and Tim Bass.
“Coach Tucker and Coach Russ (Russell) were the ones who really believed in me from the start, and Coach Bass has always had a lot of trust in me; they really made me into the player that I am,” said Backes.
But he wouldn’t be the student he is today had it not been for his parents, Greg and Gina.
“My mom has always been stressing academics over everything else, so I’ve always been a student,” he said. “Through academics you learn how to focus, you learn how to grasp information and absorb what the coaches are trying to teach you; when you’re in a game it really helps that you’re educated. When it comes down to it, you’re just learning the whole season.”
By being named to the Wisconsin Football Foundation’s State Scholar-Athlete Team, Backes will receive a scholarship for $500 toward his education.
