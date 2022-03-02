As co-champions of the conference, it should come as no surprise that Sun Prairie was all over the Big Eight girls basketball all-conference teams, announced on Tuesday, Mar. 1. Let's take a closer look at what Cardinals were recognized.
1st team and co-defensive player of the year: Marie Outlay, junior, wing
Junior Marie Outlay took home double the honors for the Cardinals, earning 1st team all-conference honors as well as being named co-defensive player of the year with La Follette's Demetria Prewitt.
Outlay was the definition of a dual threat this season. Offensively, she was most dangerous from behind the 3-point line. She knocked down a team-high 49 triples this season, which included a school-record for 3-pointers in a game with eight against Oak Creek on Nov. 27, 2021. This steady shooting, coupled with good driving ability, led Outlay to lead the Cardinals in scoring average, pouring in 13 points per game.
She can’t be stopped! Make that 24 points for Outlay as she knocks down her 6th triple of the game. Sun Prairie leads 68-27 with 4:17 to play. pic.twitter.com/57UCvXX8rA— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) January 9, 2022
Defensively, Outlay's IQ is undeniable. Time and again, she would jump passes at the top of they key and walk to an easy bucket on the other end. Outside of the flashy plays, Sun Prairie head coach John Olson often trusted Outlay with the responsibility of covering the opposition's most potent scoring option. She was overwhelmingly successful with the task, hence her honors.
What a show from Marie Outlay! She forces a Middleton timeout with this steal and score. Sun Prairie leads 13-9 with 8:50 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Oeel2WMMNO— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) January 9, 2022
1st team: Avree Antony, junior, guard
Avree Antony, a coveted Division 1 collegiate prospect with offers from the likes of Butler, Colorado State, and DePaul, among others, displayed just why her talents are wanted at the highest level of competition this season.
The junior has elite handles and driving/finishing. She made a habit of blowing past defenders en route to buckets. She finished second on the team in scoring average, contributing 12.8 points per game. Her season-high in scoring came against a quality opponent in Madison Memorial on Feb. 11. The Spartans had no answer for her driving abilities as she poured in 23 points.
AND-ONE! Avree Antony scores the first field goal of the season and draws the foul! Heads-up play by Payton Beck to bat that ball ahead. pic.twitter.com/twdlYZ9zYu— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) November 19, 2021
More than just a scorer, Antony's above-average athleticism makes her a consistent and frustrating defender. Perhaps most impressive is her rebounding ability. Listed at 5'10" on the roster, Antony rebounds like she's 6'3". Every missed shot is hers until proven otherwise.
2nd team: Antionique Auston, junior, guard
After missing the first portion of the season while rehabbing a knee injury suffered in the offseason, Antionique Auston proved to be a major contributor for the Cardinals in the second half of the year. First introduced as a sparkplug off of the bench, Auston climbed back into the starting lineup and took off like a rocket.
Auston is truly lethal with the ball in her hands. She exudes a certain confidence when attacking that is obviously intimidating to defenders. Auston is capable shooting the ball and driving. This helped her to average 10.2 points per game, the third highest average on the team. However, she's perhaps best utilized as a passer. She delivered some jaw-dropping dimes this year, including some full-court heaves that would make Aaron Rodgers jealous.
QB1 Auston with an absolute missile down the court to Outlay for the layup! Sun Prairie leads 21-9 with 5:44 remaining in the first half. pic.twitter.com/4mKEbTTCbK— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) January 9, 2022
Defensively, Auston's quick feet and strength make her tough to drive on. She's yet another weapon the Cardinals can deploy. Outside of defending, Auston is also a strong rebounder. She shows an innate ability to track the trajectory of the ball and always seems to find herself in the right spot at the right time to grab a board and kickstart a fast break.
Honorable mention: Rachel Rademacher, senior, guard
One of two seniors on a youthful Sun Prairie squad, Rademacher was the pilot of the offense this season. She was the model of consistency for the Cardinals. Whatever Sun Prairie needed, whether it was a 3-pointer, a steal, or just a calming presence on defense, Rademacher would always answer the call.
THE REVERSAL! Great play on defense from Rachel Rademacher to come up with the steal. She gives it up to Antionique Auston for the razzle dazzle on the bucket! pic.twitter.com/818FjJT6Ub— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) January 9, 2022
The gem of her senior season came on Feb. 3 at Janesville Craig. Looking to avenge a loss from earlier in the season, Rademacher exploded for 26 points to lead the Cardinals to an 80-72 win.
Congratulations to all Cardinals that were recognized.
--
Big Eight girls basketball all-conference teams and individual awards
1st team:
Demetria Prewitt, senior, La Follette
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, junior, Craig
Kate Huml, senior, Craig
Avree Antony, junior, Sun Prairie
Paige Lambe, junior, Verona
Marie Outlay, junior, Sun Prairie
Megan Murphy, junior, Verona
Audrey Deptula, junior, Middleton
2nd team:
Alayna West, sophomore, La Follette
Mya Nicholson, sophomore, Craig
Antionique Auston, junior, Sun Prairie
McClain Mahone, senior, Memorial
Reagan Briggs, sophomore, Verona
Malia Green, senior, La Follette
Kylah McCullers, junior, Eastside
McKenna Monogue, senior, Middleton
Honorable mention:
Bre'Nazjah Davis, senior, Beloit
Kearra Jones, sophomore, Eastside
Ava Ehrlinger, senior, Eastside
Lauren Sparks, senior, Memorial
Rachel Rademacher, senior, Sun Prairie
Emerson Myers, sophomore, Memorial
Kazaray Shanklin, senior, West
Alyssa Ayres, senior, Parker
Natalie Rauwolf, senior, Memorial
Coach of the Year: Angie Murphy, Verona
Player of the Year: Demetria Prewitt, La Follette
Co-defensive players of the year: Demetria Prewitt, La Follette & Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie