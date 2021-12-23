The Sun Prairie wrestling team is very young this season. The three team captains, Christopher Anderson, Parker Olson, and Isaiah Horan, are all sophomores. Other major contributors like Brennan Hoffman, Alex DeZiel, and and Jaxon Johnson are freshmen.
Despite the youth, the Cardinals have put up some solid results early in this season. Most recently, Sun Prairie dominated in a Big Eight conference dual with Beloit Memorial on Friday, Dec. 17 and performed well in a non-conference dual with the No. 12 team in Division 2, Lodi. The Cardinals beat Beloit Memorial as a team, 72-10, and put up a solid fight against Lodi in a 48-27 team loss.
"We're seeing improvement on the mat," Nelson said. "Hard work and dedication in practice time is starting to pay off. They're seeing the benefits."
Anderson has been a standout all year in the 106 lbs. weight class . He's now 14-0 on the year and the No. 6 wrestler in his weight class in Division 1, according to wiwrestling.com. He didn't wrestle against Beloit as the Purple Knights didn't have a wrestler in his weight class, but he put on a show against Lodi. He faced off against Levi Ness and pinned him in just 38 seconds.
"Christopher looked really good," Nelson said of Anderson. "He's off to an impressive start this season."
A similarly impressive wrestler for the Cardinals is Hoffman. With a 12-2 record, he's ranked the No. 11 wrestler in the 113 lbs. weight class and proved why in his last two matches. First, he faced Miguel Martinez of Beloit Memorial. It was a long match, but as the 3-minute mark neared, he turned his opponent and scored a pin for the Cardinals.
Hoffman kept working in his match with Caleb Lord of Lodi. Again, he was able to turn his opponent and score five points early on. That early advantage for Hoffman turned out to be huge as he won in a 7-2 decision.
"He came out aggressive," Nelson said of Hoffman. "He did a good job of getting on top of his guy and scoring some early points."
Another freshman to score wins against both Beloit Memorial and Lodi was Alex DeZiel in the 145 lbs. weight class. In fact, he pinned both of his opponents. He pinned Beloit Memorial's Diego Gama in 1:49 and Lodi's Dean Finney in 1:33. Pinning Finney had to be the sweetest feeling for DeZiel, as Finney had gotten the best of DeZiel when the two met earlier in the season.
"He's really bought into working hard in practice," Nelson said of DeZiel. "He worked to learn and improve. He didn't give in and got a big pin."
Jaxon Johnson picked himself up a pair of pins in the two meets as well. The freshman is wrestling in the typically upperclassman-heavy weight class of 182 lbs. and is still absolutely pulling his own weight. He pinned Beloit Memorial's Jaheim Bryant in 4:33 and took down Lodi's Tyler Ripp in 1:18.
"He was dominant on his positioning," Nelson said. "He was smart and got himself into good spots to get the pin, I was impressed."
Isaiah Horan had to wrestle in two different weight classes to secure wins against both Beloit Memorial and Lodi. He bumped up to the 220 lbs. weight class against Beloit Memorial and secured a pin against Quinton Conner in 2:28.
Against Lodi, Horan returned to his usual weight class of 195 lbs. He knotched another pin, this time against Isaiah Groskopf in 3:10. He used a tremendous reversal to get into position for the pin.
"That's the thing about Isaiah," Nelson said. "He really knows how to put kids away once he gets them onto their backs."
Teague Justman landed a pin against Beloit Memorial's Elisha Evans in the 138 lbs. weight class. He put up a strong battle against Lodi's Owen Breunig as well, but eventually lost via pin in 1:50.
Braeden Gunderson was locked in a tight match with Beloit Memorial's Sylon Southall in the 160 lbs. weight class. Southall went down with an injury, giving the win and six points to Gunderson. Gunderson dropped down to the 152 lbs. weight class against Lodi to face Evan Stevenson. Gunderson and Stevenson were an even match as the two's match needed overtime to decide a winner. Stevenson scored the suddenvictory to take a 4-2 decision and the three points back to his squad.
The remainder of Sun Prairie's points from its big win over Beloit Memorial came via forfeit. Parker Olson (120 lbs.), Mason Bogardt (152 lbs.), Seth Kosky (170 lbs.), Corbin Smith (195 lbs.), and Kamron Sarbacker (285 lbs.) all picked up six points for the Cardinals.
Olson was able to compete against Lodi's Parker Heintz. This was the second meeting between the two this season. Heintz and Olson went to overtime in the 1st place match of the 120 lbs. weight class at the Bob Downing Scramble. Heintz got the best of Olson in 6-4 overtime win. Heintz won again in this one. Olson battled and scored a few points, but ultimately Heintz pulled out a 9-2 decision.
There are plenty of positives to take from these last two meets for the Cardinals. They will try to swing the momentum from a solid week of competition into the new year as the Lodi dual was the varsity's last competition of 2021.
The junior varsity will compete in a tournament at Waukesha West on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The varsity will kick back into action on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in a home dual with Madison East.