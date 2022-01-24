The storied rivalry between Middleton and Sun Prairie boys hockey added another exciting chapter on Thursday, Jan. 20. A tough battle resulted in a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. In the end, it was Middleton that was able to escape with a Big Eight conference win, scoring in overtime to take a 2-1 win.
Coming off of a 7-2 loss to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Sun Prairie had its defense turned up on Thursday. Sun Prairie held Middleton to just 11 shots in the first period. Unfortunately, Sun Prairie couldn't find the back of the net either as the period came and went without a score.
Midway through the second period, Middleton struck first. Helped along by a one-man advantage on the power play, Hayden Wimmer snuck one into the goal, assisted by Ryland Ezman and Charlie Jambor, to give his Cardinals a 1-0 lead with about five minutes remaining in the period.
Both teams returned to a defensive vice grip as no goals were scored for the remainder of the second period and the early portion of the third. It looked as though the game may slip away from Sun Prairie until the season's leading point scorer showed up.
Senior forward Davis Hamilton found an opportunity and scored an unassisted goal with about 12 minutes left to play to tie the game at one goal each. Both sides pushed frantically to score once more before regulation ended, to no avail. The game was headed to overtime.
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie, it started the overtime period a man short as a tripping penalty near the end of regulation carried over. Middleton took advantage of this. Just 43 seconds into overtime, Middleton's special teams delivered a goal. Ethan Lam scored the winner, assisted by Vince Kalscheur.
Even in the loss, it was a tremendous game from senior goalkeeper Noah McCrary, who caught 52 of the 54 shots fired at him on the night.
With the loss, Sun Prairie drops to 7-8-0 on the season as Middleton improves to 12-5-0.
Next up for Sun Prairie is the Groundhog Tournament. The Cardinals will kick it off with a home game against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. CST. Sun Prairie will also play on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, opponents and time TBD.
MIDDLETON 2, SUN PRAIRIE 1 (OT)
Goals- Middleton: Hayden Wimmer, Ethan Lam. Sun Prairie: Davis Hamilton.
Assists- Middleton: Ryland Ezman, Charlie Jambor, Vince Kalscheur. Sun Prairie: N/A.
Goalkeeping- Middleton: Connor Faucher (38 saves on 39 shots, a save percentage of 97%). Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (52 saves on 54 shots for a save percentage of 96%).
BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|OVERALL
|Verona
|22
|1
|11
|0
|0
|62
|12
|13-4-0
|Janesville
|14
|10
|7
|3
|0
|56
|29
|11-6-0
|Middleton
|12
|11
|6
|5
|0
|58
|30
|12-6-0
|Madison Memorial
|12
|11
|6
|5
|0
|38
|27
|7-8-0
|Sun Prairie
|8
|8
|4
|4
|0
|28
|25
|7-7-0
|Madison West
|8
|10
|4
|6
|0
|34
|41
|5-13-0
|La Follette/East
|2
|9
|1
|8
|0
|16
|88
|2-11-0
|Beloit Memorial
|2
|10
|1
|9
|0
|14
|54
|1-14-0