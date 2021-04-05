The Sun Prairie girls tennis team had mixed results over the past week.
On March 30, the Cardinals dominated Janesville Parker earning a 6-1 victory, winning all four singles matches and two doubles bouts.
At No. 1 singles, Reena Katta won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, over the Vikings’ Lucy Barnes.
The No. 2 singles match was one for the ages. Sun Prairie’s Riley Brower dropped the first set 1-6 to Martha Jacobson, only to rally in the second and third sets, 6-4, 6-3, to win the match.
At No. 3 singles, SP’s Lexie Stein blanked Parker’s Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0, before Lauren Schmitz made it a Sun Prairie singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Cashmea Prochazka at No. 4.
Sun Prairie’s only loss of the day occurred at No. 1 doubles as the duo of Abbie Mott and Reagan Schwartzer suffered a 4-6, 3-6 decision to Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade.
At No. 2 doubles, the Cardinal tandem of Kayla Ayres and Sydney Wilson defeated JP’s Hallie Boston and Myha Mohr, 6-0, 6-0, before the No. 3 team of Grace Kramschuster and Brooke Ayres won in straight sets over Haylee McCumber and Cheyenne Spade, 6-1, 6-0.
Stevens Point Inv.
Sun Prairie finished with a 1-2 record in Saturday’s Stevens Point Invitational.
The Cardinals defeated host Stevens Point, 4-3, but lost 7-0 to Neenah and 6-0 to Manitowoc.
Against Stevens Point, Brower defeated Kylie Crow in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 2 singles, while Stein and Schmitz won by forfeit at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
Brooke Ayres and Kramschuster’s 6-3, 6-4 victory over Mallory Greenwood and Brianna Bierman-Lozano at No. 3 doubles decided the match.
Up Next
Sun Prairie plays at Middleton Tuesday and at Stoughton Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.