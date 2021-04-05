tennis

The Sun Prairie girls tennis team had mixed results over the past week.

On March 30, the Cardinals dominated Janesville Parker earning a 6-1 victory, winning all four singles matches and two doubles bouts.

At No. 1 singles, Reena Katta won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, over the Vikings’ Lucy Barnes.

The No. 2 singles match was one for the ages. Sun Prairie’s Riley Brower dropped the first set 1-6 to Martha Jacobson, only to rally in the second and third sets, 6-4, 6-3, to win the match.

At No. 3 singles, SP’s Lexie Stein blanked Parker’s Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0, before Lauren Schmitz made it a Sun Prairie singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Cashmea Prochazka at No. 4.

Sun Prairie’s only loss of the day occurred at No. 1 doubles as the duo of Abbie Mott and Reagan Schwartzer suffered a 4-6, 3-6 decision to Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade.

At No. 2 doubles, the Cardinal tandem of Kayla Ayres and Sydney Wilson defeated JP’s Hallie Boston and Myha Mohr, 6-0, 6-0, before the No. 3 team of Grace Kramschuster and Brooke Ayres won in straight sets over Haylee McCumber and Cheyenne Spade, 6-1, 6-0.

Stevens Point Inv.

Sun Prairie finished with a 1-2 record in Saturday’s Stevens Point Invitational.

The Cardinals defeated host Stevens Point, 4-3, but lost 7-0 to Neenah and 6-0 to Manitowoc.

Against Stevens Point, Brower defeated Kylie Crow in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 2 singles, while Stein and Schmitz won by forfeit at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

Brooke Ayres and Kramschuster’s 6-3, 6-4 victory over Mallory Greenwood and Brianna Bierman-Lozano at No. 3 doubles decided the match.

Up Next

Sun Prairie plays at Middleton Tuesday and at Stoughton Thursday.

