The Sun Prairie boys hockey team is making a trend of rolling over its opponents, and this stretch is coming at the perfect time. The Cardinals have now outscored their last four opponents 38-0. The most recent thrashing came against Onalaska in the first round of the WIAA tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Senior forward Will Brinkmeier scored two goals in the first period as the onslaught was on. The Cardinals looked impressive, securing a 7-0 victory to advance.
"Once you see them start to fall, you just keep going," Brinkmeier said. "It's like dominos. It was important to get the rhythm going."
It was Brinkmeier that started that rhythm. Just over a minute into the game, he set the pace by putting a wrister top-left past the goalie to give Sun Prairie a lead it would never relinquish. Senior forward Noah Wilk and junior forward Adrien Kreitlow were credited with assists.
Brinkmeier's influence was immediately apparent. Just 30 seconds after he scored his goal, junior forward Tyler Rauls decided to get in on the fun. Rauls took an assist from junior forward Evan Luxford and senior forward Davis Hamilton. Sun Prairie had more goals than minutes played.
It was only fitting that Brinkmeier capped off the Cardinals' explosive first period. Kreitlow opened the door for Brinkmeier with some silky moves to push the puck up the ice. He dropped a pass to Brinkmeier, who was surrounded by two Onalaska defenders. Brinkmeier hit the ice as he pushed the puck, but his effort was worthwhile as Onalaska's goalie couldn't catch up. Sun Prairie took a 3-0 lead into the break as the arena buzzed with anticipation of a playoff win.
"There was some great energy in the building," Davis Hamilton said. "The guys on the bench really got us going from the jump and I think we kind of fed off of that all night."
It was Hamilton that kept the pace going in the second period. About two and a half minutes in, he dropped an absolutely filthy deke in the crease to bring Onalaska's goalie to his belly as Hamilton flicked a goal into the empty net. There were no signs of slowing down as Sun Prairie assumed a 4-0 lead.
14:38 2P
WHEW Davis Hamilton with the move of the night. Absolutely grotesque in the best way possible. Cardinals lead 4-0.
Reminiscent of the first period, Sun Prairie acted fast to make it a one-two punch. Less than 30 seconds after Hamilton's goal, the Cardinals scored another. This time it came from the stick of Luxford, assisted by Hamilton, to give Sun Prairie an insurmountable 5-0 lead.
As the second period wound down, Rauls found the puck on his stick and decided to treat the crowd to a mind-blowing display of skill. He diced the Onalaska defense and fooled the goalie as he flicked a goal through to give Sun Prairie a 6-0 lead it would take into the third period.
2:58 2P
TYLER RAULS! THE MAGICIAN! Just a gorgeous, gorgeous play to get the puck into the net. Cardinals lead 6-0.
The final period was little more than a formality. The Hilltoppers got a bit chippy, earning some time in the penalty box, but level heads prevailed for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie continued to dominate the puck and burn clock.
With just under seven minutes to go, senior forward Cole Lodholz brought the game to its final score of 7-0. He took an assist from seniors Dakota Ayres and Dashle Maughan to score. The Cardinals finished out the clock to secure the win and advance.
The victory has earned Sun Prairie a matchup with No. 1 seeded Edgewood in the next round. The Crusaders earned the top seed in Sectional 3 with a dominant 21-3 record, which included a 14-game winning streak to finish the regular season.
The Cardinals and Crusaders have quite a few shared opponents from the regular season. Edgewood beat Sauk Prairie 9-2 while Sun Prairie lost 7-2. Edgewood squeaked out a 2-1 win over Verona while Sun Prairie lost both meetings, 6-1 and 5-2. The Crusaders beat up on Middleton, 8-0, as the Cardinals lost both matchups, 5-3 and 2-1.
Things may seem daunting, but Sun Prairie is red hot right now. After Tuesday's performance, the Cardinals are hungry for more.
"We're not ready to be done yet," Brinkmeier said.
Edgewood enters the game fresh after a first-round bye. As the higher seed, Edgewood will play host. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at LaBahn Arena on Thursday, Feb. 17.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 7, ONALASKA 0
Goals- Sun Prairie: Will Brinkmeier (2), Tyler Rauls (2), Davis Hamilton, Evan Luxford, Cole Lodholz. Onalaska: N/A.
Assists- Adrien Kreitlow (2), Luxford (2), Hamilton (2), Noah Wilk, Jacob Hollfelder, Rauls, Dakota Ayres, Dashle Maughan. Onalaska: N/A.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Noah McCrary (26 saves on 26 shots, a save percentage of 100%). Onalaska: Noah Clemment (25 saves on 32 shots, a save percentage of 78%).