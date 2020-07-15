Three Sun Prairie High School graduates are among 118 Madison College student-athletes to receive North Central Community College Conference Academic All-Conference awards for the 2019-20 school year.
Despite not having to finish their academic calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, 20 of those student-athletes received National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Academic Student-Athlete awards.
Carson Holin (baseball), Ethan Churchill (men’s golf) and Sabrina Reuter (softball) all were named Academic All-Conference. For Holin, it’s the second-straight year he was honored. The 2018 SPHS grad earned a Third Team/Exemplary Academic Achievement after finishing with a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.
Reuter was a First Team/Pinnacle Award for Academic Excellence after earning a perfect 4.0 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.